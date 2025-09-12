The '90s Jeans That Hollywood Is (Secretly) Obsessed With

A new movie convinced me to ditch modern jeans for vintage Levi's. They're stiff, they're hardy, and they fit just right.

While watching the new Darren Aronofsky movie, Caught Stealing, I found myself completely ignoring the plot and focusing almost entirely on the jeans. The jeans in the film are immaculate. It’s set in the late ’90s, and the costuming gets the jeans just right, with Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler slouching around Brooklyn in beaten-up mid-rise Levi’s worn low with a belt, like a couple of sexy dirtbags.

\“This was before low-waisted jeans came in,” costume designer Amy Westcott explained to The Cut, “so jeans didn’t fit the same. They were a dumpier fit.” I don’t know about “dumpier fit” – Zoë and Austin look so good in this film it actually hurts the eyes. But all of this got me thinking about why today’s version of “’90s style” often doesn’t look quite the same as that of actors and off-duty models of the era. It’s because the jeans are a modern cut or material. Actual ’90s jeans were stiff, hardy and mid-rise. And low-rise jeans took a while to enter the mainstream, after Alexander McQueen siphoned them into the fashion lexicon with his spring/summer 1995 collection (Levi’s released their Superlow silhouette in 2001). Meaning that, yeah, people often wore mid-rise jeans nice and low, with boots or trainers. \After watching the film, I immediately went home to scour the web for some vintage ’90s Levi’s 501s – straight-leg and loose, but not too loose – which I intend to wear all autumn, no exceptions. I’m not the only one who swears by a pair of pre-millennium Levi’s. “I’m never not looking for perfect jeans,” Alexa Chung wrote for British Vogue. “So far, my favourites are vintage Levis 517s and I pounce on them every time a pair materialises.” Meanwhile, just last week, Harry Styles was pictured in the sort of jeans that would have made sense in Caught Stealing – sturdy, blue, potentially vintage mid-rise jeans worn low to reveal a strip of flesh. Fortunately, vintage Levi’s are exceptionally easy to get your hands on. And though Levi’s now sell a specifically ’90s style (which are the ones I love, personally), it’s worth opting for a second- (or third, fourth and fifth-) hand pair. But don’t just go throwing cash at random jeans, do your research first. “It’s helpful to know the measurements of your waist, hips and legs, even if you just have a rough idea,” Emma Grant, head of pre-loved at eBay, previously told British Vogue, “as this will help you find that perfect pair.” It can be hard to keep up with seasonal denim trends: barrel-leg jeans, souped-up skinny jeans, mega-sized distressed jeans, etc, etc. But this year, and maybe next year and the year after that, I intend to be all about the classics. A nice vintage pair of Levi’s, worn the way God intended: on the hips, with a T-shirt and some boots





BritishVogue / 🏆 14. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

'90S Fashion Vintage Jeans Levi's Fashion Trends Celebrities

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside Index Magazine, the Cultural Bible of 90s IndieA new exhibition in Paris revisits the cutting-edge 90s magazine, which featured early shoots by Wolfgang Tillmans and Juergen Teller, and paved the way for print culture today

Read more »

Katie Holmes Is Already Wearing the Boots-and-Jeans Combo That Will Be Everywhere This AutumnBoots season is here. You probably have these styles in your closet. But just in case you feel like shopping…

Read more »

Jennifer Lawrence’s Favourite Slouchy Jeans Are Pinned To My Autumn MoodboardThe 35-year-old actor makes baggy jeans look like a polished staple as opposed to something a teen skater might wear to the mall.

Read more »

Sunday Rose Is Taking ’90s Style Lessons From Mum Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman’s 17-year-old daughter is stepping into the nepo-baby spotlight this New York Fashion Week, paying respect to her famous family lineage in ’90s-style tiny sunglasses and tousled curls.

Read more »

Margot Robbie’s ’70s Flared Jeans Are Perfect For AutumnMargot Robbie wore flared jeans with a beaded halterneck top while visiting BBC Radio 1 in London today. Read on for more on Margot Robbie’s flared jeans.

Read more »

How To Style Barrel-Leg Jeans Like a Fashion EditorWondering how to style barrel-leg jeans this fall? Discover 7 barrel-leg jeans outfits to recreate while they're in season.

Read more »