The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Review - Fast-Paced Action with Simple Puzzles

A review of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, a top-down action adventure that offers exhilarating combat and a vibrant HD-2D world, but is weighed down by overly simplistic puzzles and forgettable dungeons.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is a classic top-down action adventure game that embraces a lightning-fast pace and the iconic HD-2D visual style.

Players travel through time to explore the magical city of Philabieldia, battling monsters and solving puzzles in a condensed map filled with secrets. The gameplay blends elements reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda, Ys, and the Gaia series, offering a familiar yet fresh experience. A notable companion, Faie the fairy, provides assistance with her own set of abilities, allowing players to duplicate themselves, warp past obstacles, and engage in dynamic combat.

While her constant commentary can be overwhelming, an option to reduce her chatter makes her a charming ally. Combat is exhilarating, with urgent battles and detailed pixel-art bosses that evoke the frantic action of Ys.

However, the puzzles are disappointingly simple, often reduced to basic block-pushing, and the dungeons lack distinct identities. The game runs smoothly at high frame rates with modest hardware requirements, making it accessible. Set during a dark era for Philabieldia, the narrative conveys a sense of urgency as the city's protective magic wanes. Overall, the game delivers fast-paced action and a vibrant world but is held back by uninspired puzzle design





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The Adventures Of Elliot Millennium Tales HD-2D Action Adventure JRPG Faie Fairy Puzzle Combat Philabieldia Square Enix

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