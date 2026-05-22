The Ancient Rock Art of Saudi Arabia's Hail Region Recognised by UNESCO

The Hail region in northern Saudi Arabia is home to the ancient rock art, which has been praised by UNESCO for its cultural significance. The site includes two locations: Jabel Umm Sinman at Jubbah and Jabal al-Manjor and Raat at Shuwaymis, and the artwork reflects the region's history and culture.

The rock art in Saudi Arabia 's Hail region has been recognised by UNESCO for its immense value in telling the stories of the past. The Hail region is home to 10,000-year-old rock art that is considered one of the most important in the Middle East, and it has converted the region into one of Saudi Arabia 's most popular tourist destinations.

The rock art depicts the lives of humans in the region, including their clothing, hairstyles, and hunting methods. It also shows the grace and power of wildlife, such as hippos, ostriches and long-horned cattle





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Rock Art UNESCO Saudi Arabia Hail Region Ancient History Culture Tourism

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