The Apprentice 2026 Finalists Revealed: Pascha and Karishma Battle for Lord Sugar's Investment

Pascha Myhill and Karishma Vijay have made it to the final of The Apprentice 2026, leaving Dan Miller, Lawrence Rosenberg, and Priyesh Bathia behind after the infamous interviews. The finalists will pitch their business plans to industry experts and Lord Sugar in a bid to secure a partnership and £250,000 investment. Drama unfolded as previous contestants Kieran and Rothna also left the competition, adding further tension to the high stakes.

The tension in the boardroom was palpable as The Apprentice 2026 reached its penultimate stage, with the infamous interviews proving to be the ultimate decider for several hopefuls. Pascha Myhill, a recruiting consultant specializing in private healthcare, and Karishma Vijay, the owner of a beauty brand, emerged as the finalists, their dreams of a 50/50 partnership with Lord Sugar and a £250,000 investment within reach.

However, for Dan Miller, Lawrence Rosenberg, and Priyesh Bathia, the journey ended abruptly after a grueling session with Lord Sugar's trusted business associates. Their business plans were meticulously dissected, challenged, and even subjected to blind tests, leaving them with mixed reactions and ultimately, the bitter taste of defeat. The previous week had seen Kieran McCartney and Rothna Akhtar exit the competition, adding another layer of drama to the already high-stakes environment.\The interviews proved to be a crucible for the remaining candidates, with their entrepreneurial visions put under intense scrutiny. Lawrence, reflecting on his experience, acknowledged the 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity, expressing pride in reaching the final five. He confessed a minor regret about not defending his AI-powered PR agency business plan more forcefully, emphasizing that while AI was utilized to improve it, it was still written by a human. Dan, despite his disappointment, expressed pride in making it to the final five, highlighting the positive validation of his business acumen. He lauded the expert feedback he received, which he planned to implement at his company. Priyesh, displaying resilience, expressed disappointment but underscored his pride in his progress, framing his experience as a pivotal learning opportunity. The rigorous interviews, as always, were designed to expose any flaws, weaknesses or gaps in their business proposals.\The upcoming episode promises further excitement as Pascha and Karishma join forces with former co-stars to bring their business plans to life. They will have to present their ideas to industry experts and successful former contestants, before facing the final verdict in the boardroom. The stakes are undeniably high, with the chance to secure a life-changing partnership and investment hanging in the balance. The finalists have the daunting task of impressing Lord Sugar, who will ultimately decide who gets the coveted opportunity. The competition also saw the departure of Kieran the week before, who dramatically quit the show due to back-to-back task failures, a testament to the pressures and demands of the show. The final episode should offer a thrilling conclusion to this season of The Apprentice, and it will be interesting to see who ends up winning Lord Sugar's investment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Apprentice Lord Sugar Finalists Business Interviews

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Six things to expect at the 2026 SHEIN Women’s Football AwardsThe countdown is officially on for the 2026 SHEIN Women’s Football Awards - and this year’s edition is shaping up to be the biggest yet.

Read more »

Japanese knotweed removal laws as new alert is issued for spring 2026As the weather warms up, the invasive plant begins to emerge - and it can cause a lot of damage if left unchecked

Read more »

Grand National 2026 runners - full list of final declarations and confirmed horsesAll of the horses taking part in Saturday's big race at Aintree have been revealed

Read more »

Grand National 2026 live as final preparations made to Aintree RacecourseCelebrations will get underway as the Randox Grand National Festival arrives in Liverpool

Read more »

The Apprentice 2026 Finalists Revealed: Pascha and Karishma Secure Their PlacePascha Myhill and Karishma Vijay have triumphed in the interview stage of The Apprentice 2026, securing their spots in the final. Dan Miller, Lawrence Rosenberg, and Priyesh Bathia did not make the cut.

Read more »

The Apprentice 2026 Finalists Revealed: Pascha and Karishma Advance After Intense InterviewsThe Apprentice 2026 has revealed its finalists, Pascha Myhill and Karishma Vijay, after the infamous interviews. Dan Miller, Lawrence Rosenberg, and Priyesh Bathia were eliminated. The finalists will present their business plans for a chance to win a 50/50 partnership and £250,000 investment with Lord Sugar.

Read more »