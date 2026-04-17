The Apprentice Winners' Post-Show Journeys: Some Thrive, Others Part Ways with Lord Sugar

As Karishma Vijay celebrates her win on The Apprentice and secures Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment, an examination of past winners reveals a varied landscape of post-show success. While some forge strong partnerships with the business mogul, others, like Michelle Dewberry and Yasmina Siadatan, have strategically moved on to pursue different entrepreneurial paths, demonstrating that winning the show is merely a stepping stone for many.

Karishma Vijay has been crowned the winner of the latest season of The Apprentice , securing Lord Sugar 's substantial £250,000 investment after a fiercely contested final against Pascha Myhill. The 28-year-old, who has found success as an influencer and beauty brand owner, expressed profound gratitude for the life-changing opportunity the show has provided, stating it has helped her recover from a period of profound difficulty.

This victory marks Karishma as the 21st individual to triumph in the long-running competition, a show that has historically supported a diverse range of ventures, from confectioneries and recruitment agencies to plumbing services and cosmetic clinics. However, the path to success for many candidates extends beyond the television cameras, and the aftermath of winning The Apprentice is not always a seamless journey. Over the years, a notable number of winners have ultimately chosen to sever ties with Lord Sugar, citing disagreements and a desire for financial autonomy as key factors. Interestingly, for some, not achieving the top prize proved to be a fortunate turn of events, with several runners-up going on to achieve even greater entrepreneurial success. The article then delves into specific instances of past winners who have parted ways with Lord Sugar, highlighting their reasons and subsequent career trajectories. One prominent example is Michelle Dewberry, who won the second season of The Apprentice in 2006. At the time, the prize was a coveted role within Lord Sugar's enterprise, rather than a direct investment. Michelle was offered a £100,000 position to spearhead the launch of Xenon Green, a company focused on the disposal of computer equipment. However, her tenure was short-lived; Michelle departed before completing her 12-month contract, describing the experience as not living up to her expectations. She revealed that the reality of the opportunity differed significantly from what had been presented, and her previous experience as a self-employed individual, where she had achieved considerable financial success, made the offered role seem less appealing. Lord Sugar himself later expressed regret over selecting Michelle, admitting that he would have preferred the runner-up, Ruth Badger, though he cited private reasons for that decision. Adding to her personal struggles during this period, Michelle experienced a miscarriage while dating fellow contestant Syed Ahmed. The couple subsequently separated. Michelle has since transitioned into a career as a presenter on GB News. Another former winner who chose a different path was Yasmina Siadatan, the victor of the fifth season in 2009. After winning, Yasmina expressed her delight and immediately began working at Lord Sugar's Amscreen Healthcare company, which specializes in providing advertising and information screens for medical facilities. However, her time with the company was interrupted by personal developments. Yasmina announced her pregnancy with colleague Andrew Hepburn in 2010, going on maternity leave and subsequently discovering she was expecting a second child. While Lord Sugar's spokesperson acknowledged that both parties would have preferred a longer working relationship, they emphasized understanding the importance of family. Yasmina, despite expressing an eagerness to return to work after starting her family, ultimately decided not to rejoin Lord Sugar's organization. Instead, she secured a role with Dragons' Den star James Caan, who was then heading the UK Government's Start Up Loans Scheme. Yasmina was appointed as Head of Operations in a private equity firm, a position that was specifically tailored to her skills, highlighting a proactive approach by James Caan in identifying and recruiting talent





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The Apprentice Lord Sugar Karishma Vijay Michelle Dewberry Yasmina Siadatan

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