The Austrian Grand Prix is an Underrated European F1 Destination

The Austrian Grand Prix is a hidden gem of the F1 calendar, offering an incredible racing experience at an affordable price. Located in the heart of the Alps, the Red Bull Ring track is surrounded by beautiful, rolling hills and mountain peaks, making it an incredibly picturesque track. The track itself has the fewest corners of any track on the F1 calendar, making it a slipstream dream and often causing havoc in the big braking zones.

The Austrian Grand Prix is an underrated Europe an F1 destination that costs less than half a Silverstone weekend. Located in the heart of the Alps, the Red Bull Ring track is surrounded by beautiful, rolling hills and mountain peaks, making it an incredibly picturesque track.

The track itself has the fewest corners of any track on the F1 calendar at just 10, one of which isn't really a corner at all. It's essentially three long straights with a few corners in the middle, making it a slipstream dream and often causing havoc in the big braking zones.

The General Admission area gives you an incredible view of the short track from most vantage points and an incredible sound, as drivers upshift six times along the straight into Turn 3. The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix takes place between the 26th - 28th June, and to say it's one of the shortest tracks, there are still plenty of ticket options available.

Austria is a remarkably affordable race to visit, and surprisingly cost-effective compared to some other more popular races, but you'll need to plan far in advance before tickets sell out. The track is cut into the hillside with 65 metres of elevation change, giving it a natural amphitheatre. The highest part is at Turn 3 and the lowest part down on the start/finish straight means you get an incredible view of the short track from most vantage points.

The track is owned by the same company that owns the Red Bull team, making it a home race for them, with fans coming from far and wide to support the team at their own circuit. In typical Red Bull form, they always put on a show too, with DJs, music, events, fan zones and on-track action to really sell the high-octane lifestyle they live by.

The "Orange Army" of Max Verstappen fans also give it an immense atmosphere both on and off track. That commitment to excitement also gives the circuit an atmosphere all of its own. Loud, fun-loving and energetic, it's pushed even more by the fact that it's Germany's closest F1 race and it's a popular race for Dutch fans, so there's a very European mix of fans in attendance.

While General Admission at tracks like Silverstone largely gives you access to wander around the track, GA at the Red Bull Ring only gets you into the dedicated GA area. The Blue and Yellow areas are only accessible to people with grandstand tickets for those areas. That means missing out on the iconic Red Bull statue, a towering steel bull that is located in the Yellow Zone of the circuit directly behind the Mitte Grandstand.

The Centre Grandstand is almost entirely orange. Located on the inside of Turns 6 and 7, it's the designated Max Verstappen fan stand and it offers a brilliant view of two very committed corners, as well as the straight from Turn 1 to Turn 3 and Turn 3 itself. You've also got the bull statue directly behind, giving you the chance to get some Instagram shots in while you're there





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