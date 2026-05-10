The Balmoral Show: A Family Day Out with Thousands of Animals and 500 Trade Stands

The Balmoral Show, organized by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, returns on Wednesday at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. With thousands of animals on display and 500 trade stands, the show is a culmination of months of hard work. Visitors can enjoy livestock competitions, taste food and Northern Irish produce, or simply have a family day out. The show opens to the public on Wednesday and closes at 19:00 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and at 18:00 on Saturday.

The Balmoral Show returns on Wednesday at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn , featuring thousands of animals on display and 500 trade stands. This year's edition marks the 157th anniversary of the show, organized by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society .

Visitors can enjoy livestock competitions, taste food and Northern Irish produce, or simply have a family day out. The show opens to the public on Wednesday, and there will be a small display of birds from a single flock, international showjumping competitions, sheep shearing, and catering vendors. A new Balmoral Show app provides all the necessary information.

The event takes place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Lisburn's Balmoral Park and closes at 19:00 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and at 18:00 on Saturday. Car parking is available on site for £10 per car each day, and early bird ticket prices are available until Tuesday at 22:00. BBC Radio Ulster's Your Place and Mine will have a special outside broadcast from the Balmoral Show





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Balmoral Show Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Livestock Competitions Food And Northern Irish Produce Family Day Out International Showjumping Competitions Sheep Shearing Catering Vendors Balmoral Park Eikon Exhibition Centre Lisburn Train Station Car Parking No Dogs Policy Early Bird Ticket Prices BBC Radio Ulster's Your Place And Mine Disorder Fast Food Restaurants Tiny Backpacks Tracking Hedgehogs Around NI Obsessive Nature Of Chasing Personal Bests Raising Money For Charity Unhealthy Relationship With The Sport

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