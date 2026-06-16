The Battle of the Beckhams: Harper Caught in the Middle of Family Feud

Harper Beckham, the 14-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, has been dragged into another row between her family and estranged brother Brooklyn. Brooklyn has accused his parents of using their children as PR opportunities, and Harper's recent actions have fueled the feud. In this article, we explore the latest developments in the Battle of the Beckhams and consider who is telling the truth in this tale of spin and counter-spin.

Harper Beckham has once again been dragged into another row between her family and estranged brother Brooklyn, accused of being a pawn in David and Victoria's ruthless PR operation against their eldest son.

However, it's worth sparing a thought for the 14-year-old. She was dressed up by her mother Victoria to watch her dad's acceptance of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. Harper wore an age-inappropriate, deep V-neck pink frock from Victoria's own VB designer range - not especially flattering on a teenager's figure.

This in itself would be enough to reinforce her older brother Brooklyn's claim that his parents have always used their children as PR opportunities - as props, in other words. It's worth wondering why Harper was wearing one of her mum's eye-wateringly expensive dresses - doesn't she have the independence to dress like a regular teenager? The Beckhams have a long history of monetising their kids and using them for their own advancement.

Brooklyn was only a toddler when he appeared at football games on David's shoulders wearing his father's Manchester United kit. This may have seemed like a lovely family display at the time, but it's arguable that this is where the feud started - culminating in Brooklyn's plea, in a notorious Instagram post in January, for his family to leave him and his wife alone.

He claimed that the Beckham children have always been used as accessories in their parents' ruthless PR operation. It's now known, thanks to a report by Alison Boshoff in Monday's Daily Mail, that Harper was staying with her family (minus Brooklyn) in a luxury LA hotel following David's induction into the Hall of Fame.

Harper wore an age-inappropriate, deep V-neck pink frock from Victoria's own VB designer range to watch her dad's acceptance of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, it's written. The dress was not especially flattering on a teenager's figure, according to the report.

Four hours after the event, she - supposedly unbeknownst to her parents - was taken by a chauffeur-driven limousine to the front door of Brooklyn and his wife Nicola's Beverly Hills mansion, where she delivered a handwritten letter apparently beseeching her big brother for a reconciliation. Conveniently, Harper was photographed by paparazzi outside Brooklyn's home wearing the same striking pink VB slip she had been wearing earlier that day.

Another photo opportunity, then, for the dress, which soon went viral with sales soaring. So, the Battle of the Beckhams began again. Soon after Harper's visit, Brooklyn posted a picture on Instagram of himself out jogging in New York City, making clear he was on the other side of the country and, perhaps, to prove he was metaphorically running away from the Beckham psychodrama.

Brooklyn's legal team then whirred into action to claim the visit was all a set-up by Brand Beckham. They insisted: The fact that photographers were already in place to capture Harper's visit says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras. Beckham family 'insiders' hit back immediately, claiming that Brooklyn is 'mean' and 'heartless'.

A friend insisted that Victoria and David had no idea about Harper's plan, adding: She went off her own bat, to drop something off, but had they known her intentions, they would have been supportive of her actions. In this tale of spin and counter-spin, who should we believe? It's worth considering how likely it is that Harper, barely a teenager, could sneak out of the family's luxury LA hotel, past their extensive personal security detail, without anyone noticing.

There's also the fact that her vehicle of choice was not an Uber, but a chauffeured limo. Are we meant to believe that she organised that herself? Brooklyn, too, is cashing out on the feud. On Monday, he posted an 11-second clip on his Instagram page in collaboration with the food delivery service DoorDash, in which he made light of the fallout with a series of hidden messages, writes Platell.

Harper with David, brother Cruz and Tom Cruise at the Walk of Fame ceremony... all the drama played worldwide as Harper is about to launch her new skincare range 'HIKU by Harper' next year, writes Platell. It's worth considering whether it's plausible that a photographer just happened to be waiting outside Brooklyn's mansion and 'got lucky' during Harper's momentary visit?

And lastly, if Harper was really sneaking off in the hope of seeing her big brother, wouldn't she be wearing something like the scruffy jeans, white cotton top and flip flops she was spotted in on the same visit? Then there's what's known from a long history as an editor of a national newspaper: Victoria Beckham, in her early Spice Girls days, was famously eager to tip off as to her whereabouts and what she'd be wearing, for a hefty price.

This has long been her Wannabe modus operandi. Perhaps those desperate, money-grabbing habits die hard





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Harper Beckham Brooklyn Beckham David Beckham Victoria Beckham PR Operation Family Feud Spin And Counter-Spin

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