The BBC's Perfect Antidote to Line of Duty: Six Episodes of The Uniform to Add to Your Watchlist

The BBC is adding all six episodes of The Uniform, a Danish-language crime drama series that revolves around a shooting inside a police academy in contemporary Denmark.

We're seriously missing Line of Duty, but the BBC has the perfect antidote as they're adding all six episodes of police drama The Uniform . Get the details here, a six-part Danish-language series that revolves around a shooting inside a police academy .

The series doesn't have an airdate, but it will soon be added to the iPlayer and be broadcast terrestrially on BBC4. The Uniform exposes the deadly cost of loyalty and corruption within a fractured and fiercely competitive police academy in contemporary Denmark. Speaking about the show, Nick Lee, the Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: 'With its moral complexity and depth of character, The Uniform is a confident and deeply engaging drama.

Audiences will be drawn into the world of elite rookie cops, all with that trademark Scandinavian prestige our viewers love.

' What can fans expect from The Uniform? As the series has already aired in Denmark, some reviews of the show have started coming in. Although the show follows some well-trodden cliches, the casting has come in for particular praise. Danish reviewer Bo Tao Michaelis penned: 'The clichés are lined up and expressed with the genre's well-known precision: dad's twelve-year-old girl, the fragile confidant, the bulletproof weapons expert, the sadist in the closet, the gentle armour that comes into character.

Everyone drinks coffee from big paper cups, and there's a little love between awkward couples with a sensitive edge. Realism is paramount with tones of social indignation.

' That's okay, but what lifts the series above average is its superb casting of our country's best actors. Meanwhile, one fan said: 'Bavi has a ludicrously expressive face that speaks volumes in his eyes alone. In many ways he carries the emotion in the series. It's impressive watching Christensen play Hammersby half as if she's in over her head and half as if she's savvy enough to get everyone to do exactly what she needs them to do. Well worth the watch. An intelligent drama.





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