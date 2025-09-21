The Beast Hints at Leaving The Chase After Dramatic £100,000 Loss

Mark Labbett, The Beast from The Chase, hinted at leaving the show after contestant Gavin won £100,000. The quizzer, who believes he is the 'best Chaser', walked off stage in frustration following the loss. The episode saw Gavin triumph against all five Chasers in a timed round, winning a six-figure sum. Labbett has indicated he's open to full-time work if the right offer comes along.

Mark Labbett , the popular quizzer known as The Beast, has hinted at a potential departure from The Chase following a dramatic episode of Beat The Chase rs. This follows a significant loss on the show where contestant Gavin won a staggering £100,000, a victory that prompted Labbett to storm off stage. Labbett, who has also appeared on shows like Celebs Go Dating, has stated his belief in being the 'best Chaser in the world.

' However, he acknowledges the part-time nature of his role and has indicated openness to full-time opportunities elsewhere. During the National Television Awards, he expressed his love for the job while also acknowledging the possibility of leaving if a better offer presented itself. Labbett's departure, if it occurs, would mark a significant change for The Chase, given his prominent role in the show's success. The episode where Gavin won the six-figure sum involved an interesting twist. Gavin built up a £4,000 prize pot in the cash builder round. Labbett, in a show of confidence, offered Gavin the chance to win £100,000 by competing against all five Chasers in just 40 seconds. The offer was accepted, and Gavin, despite a few minor errors, managed to secure the win, leaving Labbett visibly frustrated. The loss triggered Labbett's immediate exit from the stage. This gesture, while dramatic, reflected the high stakes and competitive nature of the show. The other Chasers, including Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis, were present during the challenge. The win was celebrated by the other Chasers. Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen, acknowledged Gavin's strong performance. Darragh Ennis, or The Menace, also congratulated Gavin. The show, however, remains a popular fixture. Viewers expressed their excitement and congratulations on social media platforms, with many celebrating Gavin's win. Some viewers also speculated about the show's largest jackpot in history. The win was a significant achievement, even if not the largest in the show's history. Beat The Chasers has seen high-value wins, including celebrity contestants Rick Edwards and Shaun Williamson, who won £120,000 for their chosen charities. The show continues to air, promising more exciting episodes and quiz battles. The upcoming episode will be available on ITV1 and ITVX and will no doubt be followed by eager audiences





The Chase Mark Labbett Beat The Chasers Gavin Quiz Show ITV Reality TV Departure

