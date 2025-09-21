The Beast's New Chapter: Mark Labbett on Life After 60, Relationships, and Prioritizing Himself

Mark Labbett, The Beast from The Chase, discusses his shift in perspective on relationships and sex after turning 60, prioritizing his personal well-being and enjoying the freedom of single life. The quizzer reflects on his past relationships, recent health journey, and career success.

Mark Labbett , the 6ft 7in quizzer known as The Beast on ITV's The Chase , has revealed a significant shift in his personal priorities since turning 60. He states he is no longer actively seeking a romantic relationship or sexual intimacy, a marked contrast to his past, where he was also known for his womanizing alongside his rapid-fire quiz skills. He expressed a preference for the tranquility of solitude, enjoying his weekends watching Sky Sports and embracing a life of independence.

He finds contentment in making his own decisions and pursuing his individual interests without the constraints of a relationship. This perspective reflects a personal evolution and a conscious choice to prioritize his own well-being and lifestyle. He has travelled the world with his work, and he enjoys the freedom of his life now, and enjoys spending time watching television and relaxing at home. \This change in outlook comes after a series of high-profile relationships and a divorce. Labbett's marriage to his second cousin, Katie, who was 27 years his junior and the mother of his son Lawrence, ended in 2020 after seven years. He later dated television presenter Hayley Palmer, but the relationship concluded abruptly last year. This personal history, coupled with his recent experiences, appears to have influenced his current contentment with being single. Labbett's journey towards self-discovery and personal growth has been a public one, documented through his participation in shows like E4's Celebs Go Dating. He was spotted having lunch with beautician Deanne Perkins, 57, whom he met on the show last month. Alongside his personal life, Labbett has also been focused on his health, having shed over ten stone since the Covid pandemic. He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes earlier this year and is now focused on his health. He's revealed he would consider medication if his doctors recommended it, but that his recent weight loss might make it unnecessary. \Mark Labbett's career on The Chase, where he's been a regular since the show's inception in 2009, continues to thrive. His expertise and formidable presence have made him a fan favorite across various international versions of the show, including the US and Australian editions, as well as celebrity specials and the spin-off Beat The Chasers. His commitment to his career, his health journey, and his newfound contentment in solitude paint a picture of a man who is evolving and adapting to life with a renewed sense of self-awareness and personal fulfillment. He enjoys the freedom of his life, and with the demands of his work he enjoys the peace and quiet of being on his own. The Beast from The Chase has embraced a new chapter, prioritizing his well-being and making choices that align with his evolving personal values and lifestyle preferences





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mark Labbett The Chase The Beast Relationships Lifestyle Health Personal Growth

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

