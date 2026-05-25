The Beckhams Enjoy Lavish Jaunt in Ibiza

David and Victoria Beckham were spotted enjoying a lavish jaunt in Ibiza on Monday, with their children Romeo and Harper in tow. Victoria has also revealed that she is open to selling her fashion business, which is worth £100 million.

The Beckhams were spotted enjoying a lavish jaunt in Ibiza on Monday, with David, 51, and Victoria, 52, heading out on a yacht alongside their children Romeo, 23, and Harper, 14.

Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24, also joined the family, while their estranged son Brooklyn, 26, and Cruz, 21, were not present. Victoria was seen wearing a gold bikini layered beneath a sheer patterned dress, while David wore a stone coloured T-shirt and shorts combo. The outing comes just one day after Victoria joked that her niece Libby Adams 'learned from the best' as she shared a hilarious throwback snap to mark her 27th birthday on Sunday.

Victoria has also revealed that she is open to selling her fashion business, which is worth a staggering £100 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer. The Spice Girls star's business was reported to have debts of £53.9 million in 2022, but profitability was just around the corner following her sold-out collection that year.

Victoria has said she would 'never say never' to selling her business, but is currently focused on growth and retail expansion, with plans to open stores in New York and Miami. She has also stated that she has 'passed the baton on to talented son Cruz', who is currently blazing the promo trail with his band.

Victoria showed off her muscular arms as she spent time on the yacht, while David sported suede boots that were undoubtedly at risk of water damage. The designer has said she wants to build a legacy brand and is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

The Beckhams were seen making the most of the school holidays as they enjoyed their time in Ibiza, with Victoria and David looking every inch the superstar couple as they headed out on their trip





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