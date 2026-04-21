The Beckhams in New York: Family Outings and Fashion Revelations

David Beckham spends a day out with daughter Harper in NYC, while Victoria Beckham shares her surprising new male fashion muse and reflects on the iconic style of the Spice Girls.

The Beckham family continues to dominate the headlines as the patriarch, David Beckham , was spotted enjoying quality time with his youngest daughter, fourteen-year-old Harper, during a recent trip to New York City. The former football icon, who turned fifty this year, looked effortlessly stylish in a neutral-toned ensemble, showcasing his enduring sense of fashion. Harper, who is clearly following in her mother's trendsetting footsteps, looked every bit the budding fashionista.

She accessorized her casual outfit, which consisted of a simple black cotton T-shirt and washed-out denim jeans, with a luxurious Bottega Veneta Pouch Intrecciato leather clutch valued at over three thousand pounds. Their day out in the city highlighted the close bond David shares with his children, even as his older sons pursue their own independent paths in the public eye. While David was busy bonding with Harper, his wife Victoria Beckham was making waves in the media during a lively interview on SiriusXM. The fashion mogul and former Spice Girl revealed an unexpected detail about her personal style inspiration, admitting that her male fashion muse is not her husband, but rather the rising star Connor Storrie. Known for his role as the hockey player Ilya Rozanov in the hit Netflix series Heated Rivalry, Storrie has caught the eye of the designer with his impeccable red carpet choices. Victoria expressed that she finds his sartorial relevance to be particularly impressive, noting his ability to wear labels like Saint Laurent with a level of confidence and flair that puts him at the top of her list when she scans award show photos. Beyond her current observations on modern fashion, Victoria took a trip down memory lane to discuss the iconic image of the Spice Girls. She debunked the long-standing myth that their early looks were the result of high-end styling, clarifying that many of their most memorable outfits were actually sourced from the high street. She recalled how the group avoided professional stylists during their early years, opting instead to wear the clothes they already owned, which helped define their distinct personalities. The interview also took a warmer turn when Victoria shared that the entire Beckham clan are dedicated fans of Justin Bieber. She recounted fond memories from their time in Los Angeles, describing how the pop sensation showed great kindness to her children during neighborhood Halloween festivities. As for the rest of the Beckham brood, twenty-one-year-old Cruz was spotted navigating the city streets with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, signaling that the family remains as active and connected as ever while balancing their high-profile careers with their personal lives





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