The Best Father's Day Gift: Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum

Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum is a clean yet complex, fresh and woody scent that's quickly become a best-seller from the brand. With a 33% discount, it's the perfect choice for everyday wear or special occasions.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more If you're still on the hunt for the perfect, thoughtful Father's Day gift then this iconic scent from luxury Japanese fragrance brand Issey Miyake is one he's sure to love - especially with a handy discount attached.

Hailed 'divine' by impressed shoppers, the Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum is a clean yet complex, fresh and woody scent that's quickly become a best-seller from the brand - and it's currently reduced by 33 per cent. Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum, 100ml An excellent choice for everything from everyday wear to special occasions, the Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum boasts top notes of oak moss and cedarwood, paired with a salty, oceanic freshness.

Created by perfumer Quentin Bisch, the woody marine dry amber fragrance reveals sea freshness with warm land vibrancy in tandem to delivery something intense, masculine and utterly addictive. Even better, for a limited time you'll receive a free Issey Miyake Weekend Bag when you buy any Issey Miyake fragrance, making his gift even better.

£70.66 (save £35.34) Shop Sometimes there's no better Father's Day gift than a scent he can call his new signature, and this Issey Miyake fragrance has become a staple for hundreds of men Sometimes, the best Father's Day gift is a fragrance he'll want to wear every day. This Issey Miyake scent has already earned more than 300 five-star reviews from shoppers, many of whom say it's become their signature fragrance thanks to its fresh, distinctive appeal.

A fail-safe option, one shopper raved: 'This is such an interesting fragrance - fresh and salty with a soft warmth underneath.

'It feels clean and modern, but not boring, and develops really nicely on the skin. Easy to wear, distinctive without being loud, and a great everyday option.

' RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share An excellent choice for everything from everyday wear to special occasions, the Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum boasts top notes of oak moss and cedarwood, paired with a salty, oceanic freshness. Created by perfumer Quentin Bisch, the woody, marine, dry amber fragrance reveals sea freshness with warm land vibrancy in tandem to deliver something intense, masculine and utterly addictive.

Evoking the sea, a salty polarity combines a vivid salt accord with natural origin marine seaweed and natural origin oakmoss, while land evocations bring earthy polarity from sensual notes of natural origin incense and natural origin amber notes. Fans of the scent have noted Le Sel d'Issey's impressive staying power, writing how it 'lasts all day' and 'lingers beautifully around you' Fans of the scent have also noted its impressive staying power, writing how it 'lasts all day' and 'lingers beautifully around you'.

Others added that they had people ask them what scent they had on when wearing the Issey Miyake fragrance: 'I absolutely love the strong beautiful smell. Many people made a comment and asked what perfume I was wearing. Absolutely beautiful.

' But Le Sel d'Issey isn't the only top-rated men's fragrance seeing price cuts at Boots, with gift sets and even more scents up for grabs - some also currently reduced ahead of Father's Day. Even better, for a limited time you'll receive a free Issey Miyake Weekend Bag when you buy any Issey Miyake fragrance, making his gift even better. Not sure which one to grab? Explore our top picks from the selection below.

Issey Miyake Father's Day picks Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pour Homme Eau De Toilette, 125ml Gift Set This Issey Miyake gift set will have him smelling fresh and feeling amazing - and is currently a whopping 50 per cent off. It features the L'Eau d'Issey pour Homme Eau de Toilette 125ml, Shower Gel L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme 50ml and L'Eau d'Issey pour Homme Eau de Toilette Travel Spray 10ml, offering a scented ritual of refreshing citrus blending vibrant yuzu accord with aquatic notes, all grounded by spices and sandalwood.

£50 (save £50) Shop Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, 75ml The perfect balance between the vitality of fresh notes and the warm elegance of woods and spices, Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette is a scent he'll love having in his rotation. It features top notes of yuzu, heart notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, and base notes of sandalwood, a timeless and elegant fragrance for any occasion.

£59 (save £15) Shop Issey Miyake Nuit d'Issey Eau de Toilette, 75ml Opt for something a bit darker with the Issey Miyake Nuit d'Issey Eau de Toilette, a leathery, woody, fresh scent that's perfect for evenings and beyond. It features top notes of bergamot and grapefruit, heart notes of leather and vetiver, and base notes patchouli and tonka bean





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Issey Miyake Le Sel D'issey Eau De Parfum Father's Day Gift Luxury Fragrance Perfume Scent Best-Seller

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Distinctive' £90 aftershave women 'love' reduced to just £33 for Father's Day'This fragrance is my husband's favourite. The aroma lingers all day without being overpowering. I love the smell so much'

Read more »

Debenhams Father's Day deal sees 'stylish' £250 watch drop to £40Debenhams has slashed the price of the 'lovely looking' Anthony James London watch by 84% ahead of Father's Day

Read more »

Gadget that helped me 'gain three hours a day' is ideal for Father's DayFor anyone looking to cut down the number of hours they spend doom scrolling, this £54 gadget could be the answer

Read more »

Eight free Father's Day gifts everyone can get in 2026From a free card to free drinks, meals, chocolate and days out

Read more »