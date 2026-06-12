The Best Father's Day Gifts on QVC for Golf Lovers

Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift for your dad? Consider gifting him something that combines his love of golf with fun and excitement. QVC has a wide variety of golf-related products that are perfect for the golf enthusiast in your life. From portable golf ball cleaners to golf training systems, we have found the best gifts for dads who love golf. Don't miss out on these incredible deals and shop now to get the best Father's Day gifts for your dad.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more These are the best Father's Day gifts on QVC by Par.

All puns aside, Father's Day is coming up quick and if you are still looking for a gift that won't just wow your dad but also actually be useful, we suggest going the golf route. Whether your old man is a pro or just getting started, golf seems to be one of those universal love languages. QVC has incredible selections from top-tier brands, such as Birdie Bath and GolfForever.

Birdie Bath Portable Golf Ball Cleaner is a practical gift any golfer will appreciate every time they tee off. It's designed to clip right onto a golf bag, helping keep balls free of dirt and debris between shots. It's a small but big difference on the course. Shop Birdie Bath Pro Premium Swing Golf Training Mat is a thoughtful gift for golfers looking to improve their game from the comfort of home.

This premium training mat provides instant feedback on ball contact, making practice sessions more productive. It's a great gift for dads serious about improving their game. Shop But what makes these finds more of a hole-in-one moment is that they almost all are on sale with discount code WELCOME20 on June 12th and code HBDQ30 on June 13th. Don't believe us?

Go find out for yourself by shopping the wide variety of items that any golf obsessed man will fall in love with. One of the greatest, and most budget friendly picks on our list, is the Birdie Bath Portable Golf Ball Cleaner. This nifty gadget clips right on to your gold bag and can take even the muddiest of balls and turn them back into their sparkly white look in no time. It's practical and affordable at the same time.

The GolfForever Training System is a pricier option but a great gift for dads serious about improving their game. This in-depth kit comes with incredible tools for staying sharp in the off season and an included 12-month membership for the accompanying app. The personalized program is used by everyone from weekend golfers to PGA Tour pros. It's a thoughtful gift for dads who want to hone in on their swing and so much more.

Though the price seems steep, it actually is rare to find this coveted golfer must-have on sale at all. From June 13-14, you can snag it for $335 with code HBDQ30. PGA Tour 2K25 is a great pick for dads who love golf and family game nights alike. It features realistic gameplay, major championships, and an expanded career mode that lets players build their own path to greatness.

Whether dad wants to compete online, challenge family members, or create his dream golfer, there's plenty to keep him busy long after Father's Day. Mario Golf Super Rush is a great pick for dads who love golf and family game nights alike. It features familiar characters, fun courses, and fast-paced modes like Speed Golf. It's a great pick for dads who want to bring a little friendly competition to Father's Day with this Mario-themed golf game for Nintendo Switch.

If you are looking for some gift ideas that stay in the golf category but bring a bit more fun for the whole family vibes, QVC even has a video game selection. Our personal favorite is Mario Golf Super Rush because it brings some fun into family game night. But the PGA Tour 2K25 game is an incredible pick if your dad seriously mourns the green during the winter months and beyond.

Believe me, my dad would rather be on the golf course than at home, so when it comes to recommending golfer gifts I get it. Don't sit back on these steals while you can still get them in ahead of Father's Day





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Father's Day Gifts Golf QVC Birdie Bath Golfforever PGA Tour 2K25 Mario Golf Super Rush Golf Training Systems Portable Golf Ball Cleaners Golf Enthusiasts Golf-Related Products

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