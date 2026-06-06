The Blood of Dawnwalker Release Date Set for September 2026

Rebel Wolves has announced a September 3, 2026 release for The Blood of Dawnwalker, an open-world RPG starring a half-vampire protagonist in 14th century Europe. The game features day/night cycles, a dynamic world, and a 30-day mission timer.

Rebel Wolves , the studio behind the upcoming open-world RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker, has announced a release date of September 3, 2026. The game, set in 14th century Europe during the aftermath of the Black Death, follows Coen, a half-human, half-vampire "Dawnwalker" who is hunted by both sides.

Players will navigate a world divided between day and night, with Coen's abilities and the world itself changing based on the time. The open world offers activities like exploration, combat, and relationship building, with a 30-day timer adding urgency to rescue Coen's family. The developer has also hinted at a broader franchise, confirming future standalone titles within the same dark fantasy saga.

The Blood of Dawnwalker will be available on PC and consoles, with more details expected in the coming months





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Blood Of Dawnwalker Rebel Wolves Release Date Open World RPG Half-Vampire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man misdiagnosed with blood cancer for seven yearsA hospital apologises after Simon Pearson had 40 unnecessary operations.

Read more »

Kelly Holmes leads push for earlier myeloma diagnosis after mother’s deathDame Kelly Holmes has spoken about the shock of her mother’s multiple myeloma diagnosis as she launches a campaign aimed at improving awareness of the blood cancer

Read more »

Stellar Blade sequel looks like it will melt my PCStellar Blade: Blood Rain was revealed at Summer Game Fest, and stars a new protagonist, Evie.

Read more »

Dragons' Den star quits after 'extraordinary' ten years on hit BBC seriesThe star wants new blood to take his seat in Dragon's Den.

Read more »