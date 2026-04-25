The Blood Reset: Are Extracorporeal Blood Therapies Worth the Risk?

A critical look at the growing trend of extracorporeal blood therapies (EBTs) among biohackers and celebrities, examining the potential benefits, significant risks, and lack of scientific evidence supporting their use in healthy individuals. The article explores plasmapheresis, EBOO, and 'young blood' transfusions, highlighting a case of adverse reaction and expert medical opinion.

The pursuit of longevity and enhanced health is driving some high-profile individuals, including Joe Rogan , Ben Greenfield , and Bryan Johnson , to explore unconventional medical interventions: extracorporeal blood therapies ( EBT s).

These procedures, once confined to intensive care units, are now offered in wellness clinics with promises of a 'cellular reset' and a 'biological upgrade.

' EBTs encompass three main types: plasmapheresis, which drains and replaces blood plasma; EBOO (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation), which filters and ozonates blood; and 'young blood' transfusions, which replace aging plasma with that of younger donors. However, the scientific basis for these treatments, particularly when applied to healthy individuals, remains questionable. Initial curiosity quickly turned to concern after a friend experienced a severe adverse reaction – excruciating pain and blood in the urine – following an EBOO treatment.

This incident prompted a deeper investigation into the actual risks and benefits of these therapies. Plasmapheresis, originally developed for autoimmune disorders like CIDP, aims to remove harmful antibodies attacking the nervous system. While potentially life-altering for those with such conditions, its application to healthy individuals seeking longevity is based on the vague notion of flushing out 'pro-inflammatory junk' without identifying specific toxins or demonstrating a clear mechanism.

In fact, plasmapheresis in healthy individuals can deplete essential immune proteins, clotting factors, and antibodies, leaving them vulnerable to bleeding, infection, and immune compromise for up to two days post-procedure. The idea that it's a simple 'upgrade' is demonstrably false. EBOO, derived from dialysis technology, involves filtering blood and exposing it to ozone, with the claim of killing pathogens and reducing inflammation.

While modified ozone therapies have some clinical study for specific conditions, the dramatic visual effect of blood turning bright red during treatment – often touted as proof of efficacy – is merely a result of re-oxygenation, a basic physiological process. The core issue is the lack of rigorous scientific evidence supporting the benefits of these therapies for healthy individuals, coupled with the potential for serious adverse effects.

The enthusiasm for these procedures appears to be driven by a desire for enhanced health and longevity, but it's a gamble with potentially significant risks, and one that should be approached with extreme caution and a healthy dose of skepticism. The pursuit of wellness should be grounded in evidence-based practices, not speculative treatments with unproven benefits





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Extracorporeal Blood Therapies EBT Plasmapheresis EBOO Young Blood Transfusions Biohacking Longevity Health Risks Medical Procedures Joe Rogan Ben Greenfield Bryan Johnson

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