The Body Oil That Sold Out at Selfridges is Now Available in a Money-Saving Bundle – and It's a Game-Changer for Cellulite

The NAYDAYA The Leg Bundle, featuring the bestselling Body Blitz oil and Leg Sculpting Cup, is now available with a 25% discount for Daily Mail readers. This bundle targets cellulite, crepey skin, and puffy legs, promoting lymphatic drainage and firmer-looking skin.

A highly sought-after body firming solution, previously sold out twice at the prestigious Selfridges department store, is now accessible in a cost-effective leg bundle designed to boost confidence and address concerns like cellulite and crepey skin.

The NAYDAYA The Leg Bundle has garnered significant attention and positive recommendations from individuals seeking to improve the appearance of heavy, puffy legs. This isn't simply anecdotal evidence; the bundle incorporates scientifically-backed ingredients known to enhance skin texture, coupled with suction cupping techniques that actively promote lymphatic drainage, resulting in visibly depuffed and firmer-looking skin. The bundle, valued at £57, offers a comprehensive approach to achieving more toned limbs by delivering both immediate radiance and long-lasting sculpting effects.

At the heart of this system lies the brand’s bestselling Body Blitz oil, celebrated for its deeply hydrating and skin-tightening properties. This oil features Lift Oléoactif®, a clinically proven ingredient demonstrated to visibly reduce deep wrinkles, alongside Turmerone, a potent form of turmeric that brightens and improves skin tone. The Body Blitz oil works synergistically with the viral Leg Sculpting Cup, a device that utilizes vacuum massage to stimulate circulation and further enhance lymphatic drainage.

This dual-action approach targets the root causes of cellulite and uneven skin texture, releasing trapped lymph fluid and toxins from fat cells. The Leg Sculpting Cup, a non-invasive technique widely recognized in cellulite therapy, effectively reduces puffiness and dimpling, leaving skin smoother and more streamlined. Users are advised to use the duo every two to three days for optimal results, experiencing both an instant glow and sustained sculpting benefits.

The NAYDAYA Leg Bundle is designed to address the common concerns of dry limbs and crepey skin, which can often impact self-esteem, particularly during warmer months. Numerous customer testimonials highlight the effectiveness of the products, with one user reporting a noticeable difference in the backs of their thighs and 'under bum' area after just two weeks of use.

Another praised the Leg Sculpting Cup as a 'great little tool for smoothing your body' that genuinely delivers results, acknowledging a slight learning curve with initial use. The bundle represents a complete system for targeting texture, cellulite, and dimples, offering a non-invasive alternative to more drastic measures. Daily Mail readers can take advantage of an exclusive discount, using the code DAILYMAIL25 at NAYDAYA.com to receive 25 percent off their purchase.

This offer is valid until May 6, 2026, providing ample time to experience the transformative benefits of the NAYDAYA The Leg Bundle. The combination of powerful ingredients and innovative techniques makes this bundle a compelling solution for those seeking to improve the appearance and feel of their legs





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