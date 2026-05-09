The Brave One: A Cult Classic Starring Jodie Foster and Neil Jordan

The Brave One is a late 2000s revenge thriller starring Jodie Foster as radio host Erica Bain who, along with her fiancé Dr David Kirmani, are attacked by a group of thugs in New York’s Central Park. When David dies from his injuries, Erica is driven to revenge and buys a pistol, unleashing her rage in a reckless spree of vigilante killings and attempting to track down her fiancé’s killers. Meanwhile, she forms a friendship with Detective Sean Mercer, who begins to suspect Erica has taken justice into her own hands. Although it received mixed reviews upon its release in 2007, The Brave One has gradually developed a cult following, many of whom have compared it favourably to Martin Scorsese’s film Taxi Driver.

Netflix is now streaming a late 2000s revenge thriller starring one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars and it has become a surprise hit amongst subscribers.

The film follows radio host Erica Bain who, along with her fiancé Dr David Kirmani, are attacked by a group of thugs in New York’s Central Park. When David dies from his injuries, Erica is driven to revenge and buys a pistol, unleashing her rage in a reckless spree of vigilante killings and attempting to track down her fiancé’s killers.

Meanwhile, she forms a friendship with Detective Sean Mercer, who begins to suspect Erica has taken justice into her own hands. Although it received mixed reviews upon its release in 2007, The Brave One has gradually developed a cult following, many of whom have compared it favourably to Martin Scorsese’s film Taxi Driver. One strong review from an IMDb user called it a ‘modern Taxi Driver’ with Foster’s revenge-fuelled Erica taking the place of Robert De Niro’s iconic Travis Bickle. The film is available to stream on Netflix





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Jodie Foster Neil Jordan The Brave One Revenge Thriller Central Park Vigilante Killings Radio Host Fiancé Attack David Kirmani New York Central Park Attack David Dies Erica Is Driven To Revenge Buys A Pistol Unleashes Her Rage Attempting To Track Down Her Fiancé’S Killers Friendship With Detective Sean Mercer Suspects Erica Has Taken Justice Into Her Own Cult Following Compared Favourably To Martin Scorsese’S Film Modern Taxi Driver Erica Taking The Place Of Travis Bickle Robert De Niro’S Iconic Travis Bickle Martin Scorsese’S Film Taxi Driver The Brave One Cult Classic Netflix Streaming Available To Stream On Netflix

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