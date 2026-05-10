The British Academy Film Awards Winners 2022: Amanda Holden, Millie Mackintosh, And More Shine at London Ceremony

Explore the annual BAFTA Awards ceremony, where stars like Amanda Holden, Millie Mackintosh, and India Shaw-Smith dazzled in various exquisite outfits, amidst a fiery row between Dani and Colin Firth.

The annual The British Academy Film Awards ceremony, which celebrates the best British and international contributions to TV, was held tonight in London. Leading the way in the nominations were stars such as Amanda, Millie, India Shaw-Smith , Melissa Suffield , and Dani Amanda and Millie made a stunning appearance at the awards, with Amanda wearing a metallic two-piece dress and Millie donning a cream combo.

India Shaw-Smith opted for a long, floor-length gown in the on-trend butter yellow shade, while Melissa Suffield exuded body confidence in a glam transformation. Colin Firth and Dani also attended the ceremony, color-matching in black with Danny in a smart suit and Dani looking sensational in a corset top and matching skirt with silver detailing. Despite their fiery row at the Brit Awards in February, the two continued to shine at the BAFTAs.

The evening was also marked by the upset win of Supporting Actress for Colin Firth in the film 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'. This was a much-deserved accolade, as Colin Firth has been delivering strong performances throughout his career





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

British Academy Film Awards BAFTA Awards Amanda Holden Millie Mackintosh India Shaw-Smith Melissa Suffield Dani Colin Firth London Ceremony Upset Win Supporting Actress For Colin Firth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amanda Holden left 'disgusted' after grim incident with husband ChrisBritain's Got Talent judge and BAFTA nominee Amanda Holden shared the horrifying supermarket encounter she suffered alongside husband Chris Hughes on her Heart FM Breakfast Show

Read more »

Amanda Holden Stuns in Sheer Glamour while Simon Cowell Reflects on Past Mistakes with Susan BoyleA comprehensive look at Amanda Holden's bold fashion during the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and Simon Cowell's public apology regarding the early treatment of Susan Boyle.

Read more »

Simon Cowell reveals Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan's 'awful' behaviour towards Susan BoyleSimon Cowell has admitted his and fellow Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan's terrible attitude towards Susan Boyle.

Read more »

Millie Mackintosh uses 'miracle' celebrity-loved eye patches to prep for the BAFTA TV AwardsMillie Mackintosh was spotted using Hailey Bieber's 'miracle' de-puffing under eye patches ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards

Read more »