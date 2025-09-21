The Broomway: Exploring Britain's 'Deadliest Path'

Discover the unique landscape and perilous history of the Broomway, a tidal path in Essex, England. This article explores the dangers, beauty, and growing popularity of guided walks across this remote and vast expanse.

Kev Brown, a guide who leads walks across the Broomway , describes the landscape as having the biggest sky in the world. Located on a remote southern tip of Essex , the Broomway offers a unique, almost otherworldly experience due to its vast, flat, and empty landscape. This area, characterized by endless horizon and sky, lacks prominent landmarks and signs of life, making it a stark contrast to typical scenery.

Historically, the Broomway was a vital route, the only access to Foulness Island, until a bridge was constructed in 1922. The path earned a reputation as one of Britain's deadliest due to the treacherous conditions and the dangers posed by tides, sinking spots, and unpredictable weather. Before the bridge was built, everything, including farming equipment, had to be transported across the sands. Residents of the island faced significant challenges navigating the route, highlighting the severity of the environment.\The Broomway's reputation stems from the historical challenges faced by those who used it. It was used 365 days a year, night and day, with no shelter. Brown, a former bait digger, now guides tours, emphasizing the importance of understanding tide conditions and avoiding hazardous areas, such as those with soft clay or potential unexploded ordnance. He has witnessed the increasing popularity of these guided walks, which take several hours and cover distances of either four or six miles. He started offering the tours three years ago, and the demand has grown significantly. Mr Brown, along with his partner, have found a deep appreciation for the peace and tranquility the Broomway offers, describing it as their happy place. He shares that the unique beauty of the area is reflected in the calm and serene atmosphere that makes it a special place for those seeking solace and a break from the everyday hustle of the outside world.\Visitors like Gemma Packman, 27, who lives in Southend, find the Broomway's vastness to be a welcome change. Others, such as Andy Gibson, 61, who traveled from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, highlight the unique scenery. Qinetiq, the contractor managing the MoD base on Foulness Island, acknowledges the Broomway as a public right of way, emphasizing the need for caution and specialized knowledge. Julie-Ann Mason, Kev Brown's partner, speaks of being blown away by the environment, feeling as if she entered a new world. She has said she never tires of the Broomway because it is a space filled with nothing but space. The area is increasingly drawing people from diverse backgrounds and is becoming a destination for those seeking a unique experience and a connection with nature. The walks are a testament to the enduring appeal of the Broomway's desolate beauty and the desire for a mindful escape





