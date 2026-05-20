The brother of Kenny G undergoes kidney transplant, remains on his brother's kidney after wife's death

The brother of saxophonist Kenny G, Roland Womack, underwent a kidney transplant and his renewed organ remains functioning, thanks to his deceased wife, whose kidney he transplanted into him.

The brother of late soul legend Bobby Womack has suffered a devastating loss after his wife was killed in a car wreck in Arkansas last week.

Friendly Womack Jr., 85, who is best known for performing in R&B group The Valentinos with his brothers, was driving with wife Elaine in Little Rock last Friday when the accident happened, Friendly's grandson, Martice told TMZ. Elaine, his 85-year-old wife, was found dead in a car following a three-vehicle accident at an intersection, according to police.

Elaine was described as a 'gem' and was reportedly the love of her life by her husband, Friendly Womack Jr. Bobby Womack, who died in 2014 aged 70, was best known for creating soulful songs both for himself and others. He joined his older brother Curtis as a gospel act, The Womack Brothers, in 1959. Under the name The Valentinos, the group had hits in the 50s and early 60s. RIP to Bobby Womack, husband to a gem





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Kidney Transplant Saxophonist Kenny G

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