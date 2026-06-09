The burden of motherhood: why women are giving up on having children due to financial and physical risks

The article discusses the challenges women face in having children, particularly in the UK, and the reasons why they are giving up on their procreation hopes and dreams. It highlights the financial and physical risks associated with childbirth and the lack of support for parents in the workplace.

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The birth rate in the UK is falling, but we need to stop blaming women for it and instead look at how the system is failing them, argues. Every morning, I walk into my daughter’s nursery and am met with a beaming smile.

She smells like an old sock in this heat, but she snuggles into my armpit and gabbles nonsensically, spouting the occasional word like ‘apple’ or ‘two’ (we haven’t nailed ‘one’ yet) before trying to put her finger in a plug socket or lick the sole of a shoe. It’s the best part of my day. It’s an utter privilege getting to watch the small human you’ve created as she pieces the world together before your eyes.

Sure, there’s the brimming nappy bin that needs emptying. Absolutely, there are wild meltdowns over the errant slicing of a cucumber. It’s not all sunshine and roses, but ‘All I hear about motherhood is exhaustion, compromise and a loss of freedom. So, I asked 12 women to tell me the best things about being a mum’According to The Centre for Social Justice’s (CSJ) latest report, these are not women who are voluntarily childless.

These are not women who want a career over a baby (not that the two should be interchangeable, but there’s a discriminatory reality to face). These are women aching to hold that mewling newborn as that first cry pierces the hospital air but simply cannot because it’s a wild financial and physical risk. The cost is too high..

We’re currently in ‘birth freefall’, where there simply won’t be enough people to prop up the pensioners – and the economy – of the future. And instead of seeing kids as a burden – an irksome addition when having tantrums in restaurants – the government and businesses must see the next generation as integral to our future.

And yet the blame still lands on female shoulders as women (and men; it takes two to tango) are left giving up on their procreation hopes and dreams because it’s quite simply debilitating. The UK is already one of the most expensive countries in the world for childcare, amounting to 19% of average income, according to the. In the Netherlands it’s 11%, in Poland it’s 8% and in France it’s 7% of average income.

And at the same time, flexible working requests are being denied for men. Deloitte and YouGov found thatMaternity services are also on their knees. Trust after trust is being investigated, and the current bill for negligence claims against maternity wards in the UK So sweet mother of god, I don’t blame anyone for saying no, however heartbreaking that decision is. I blame the out-of-touch billionaires ruling today like there’s no tomorrow.

Minimising the invisible labour of women and demoting mothers to nothing other than a mastitis-addled burden to society. Because unless childcare is seen as part of our infrastructure like roads, railways and signposts, parents don’t have a hope in hell of getting on the road without crashing. I launched with Sir Robert McAlpine found there would be a £55 billion boost to the UK economy if flexible working was fully adopted.

This hits amid a wave of archaic rhetoric and the braying cry of ‘Everyone back to the office! ’ Not ‘everyone’ can get back with the brutal lack of parental support. Having babies isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s not a ‘hobby’ or a recreational side hustle, and it sure as hell can’t be met with cries of, ‘It was your choice to have kids. ’ Birth is the most basic of human requirements.

And yet it’s met with the lowest governmental standards. Latest posts Sign up to our Stylist Daily newsletter: the latest news and must-read features so you don’t miss out on the conversation. By signing up you agree to occasionally receive offers and promotions from Stylist. Newsletters may contain online ads and content funded by carefully selected partners.

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Childbirth Childcare Flexible Working Maternity Services Financial And Physical Risks Support For Parents Blaming Women For Low Birth Rate Out-Of-Touch Billionaires Minimising The Invisible Labour Of Women Birth Is The Most Basic Of Human Requirements

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