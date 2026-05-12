Newcastle If any passing in the mood to take your gloat, with twists and fans have come to reek of schadenfreude, especially with the fate of Spurs this season. However, for a team no longer overpalatable for revival, to finish above the Hammers seems the most likely option.

The Mag: Evidenced by Tottenham's downfall, COVID-induced, rationality takes a backseat for fans seeking to see a rival finish the season in the wrong ways.

In an opportunistic climate, fans delight in misfortune, and Spurs have provided ample opportunity. Newcastle and West Ham are in a cat-and-mouse game, and Newcastle fans would secretly love a Spurs collapse to propel them into the top six, even with VAR invective and the sting of narrow misses. Newcastle would destroy Spurs if they could. Football money plays a role in this melancholic scenario.

Spurs, being 9th in the money league, have an edge over Newcastle (17th). This financial disparity between the two clubs, giving Spurs a recruitment advantage. The Mag recommends a 3-2 loss for Newcastle, with new signings like Rabiot and Giroud, among others. The strategy to endure the Matchday 38 will be to finish above West Ham, as the division realignment could bring about early exits for many other teams like Ashington or Cardiff





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