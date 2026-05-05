The Celebrity Traitors Returns with a Star-Studded Cast at Ardross Castle

The second series of The Celebrity Traitors is set to begin filming at Ardross Castle, near Inverness, with a high-profile cast including Jerry Hall, Ross Kemp, and Richard E. Grant. The BBC has doubled its budget for the show, featuring a sunken ship and luxurious amenities for the contestants. The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, promises to deliver drama and intrigue as celebrities compete for a cash prize for charity.

Ardross Castle , near Inverness, has become a familiar backdrop for viewers as it prepares to host the second series of The Celebrity Traitors . The BBC production team is finalizing preparations, including the installation of a sunken ship in a nearby loch and the arrangement of seven black Land Rovers in front of the castle.

These vehicles will transport the contestants, known as the Faithfuls and Traitors, to their daily challenges. Comfortable outdoor seating areas with colorful sofas have been set up, and crew members are seen moving around the grounds. Reports suggest that the broadcaster has doubled its initial £1 million budget for this star-studded series, reflecting the high-profile nature of the participants. The lineup includes American model Jerry Hall, former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp, and veteran actor Richard E. Grant.

They are joined by television personality Maya Jama, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, and singer-songwriter James Blunt. Claudia Winkleman returns as the host, with the series set to air later this year. The cast also features Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, comedians Joanne McNally, Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, and James Acaster, as well as singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix.

Broadcaster Amol Rajan, Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsay, and Scottish actor Sharon Rooney will also enter the scheming hallways of the castle. Other participants include actor Michael Sheen, content creator King Kenny, actor-singer Sebastian Croft, American actor Myha’la, and maths professor Hannah Fry. The celebrities arrived in Inverness, with private jets indicating the increased budget and heightened security measures.

A source revealed that the show’s exceptional lineup includes many stars accustomed to working in America, bringing a new level of glamour and intrigue to the series. Claudia Winkleman’s return as host adds to the anticipation, with the series expected to captivate audiences later this year





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