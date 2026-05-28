The Centauri 80: A Space-Themed Gaming Keyboard for Enthusiasts

The Centauri 80 is a premium gaming keyboard that stands out with its space-inspired design and high-performance features. Although it's pricey and may not be suitable for everyone, it offers an exceptional gaming experience for those who appreciate its unique aesthetics and robust build quality.

The Centauri 80 is not your average gaming keyboard . It's a desk centerpiece that commands attention and doesn't shy away from its premium price tag.

This keyboard is a love letter to space enthusiasts, with a sleek white and silver design that resembles a space shuttle. The OLED touchscreen, themed wire, and key puller add to its futuristic aesthetic.

However, the see-through keys with RGB backlighting can make it challenging to read in low light. Despite this, the Centauri 80 offers a satisfying gaming experience with its thocky keys, snappy switches, and high polling rate. Its sturdy build ensures it remains stable during intense gaming sessions, but its weight makes it less portable. The keyboard's space-themed key inscriptions may not appeal to everyone, and it only comes in a wired variant.

Nevertheless, the Centauri 80 is a high-quality gaming keyboard that will captivate space fans and serious gamers alike





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Gaming Keyboard Space-Themed Premium High-Performance Centauri 80 Melgeek

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