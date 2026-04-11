The Chase Halts Filming Amidst ITV Cuts, While Strictly Come Dancing Eyes New Host

The Chase faces a production pause for at least a year due to ITV's cutbacks, with Bradley Walsh potentially being considered as a host for Strictly Come Dancing, amidst a search for new talent on the show.

Reports indicate that filming for the popular quiz show The Chase has been paused for at least a year, leaving the show's future uncertain. This news comes amidst significant cuts at ITV , impacting numerous programs and resulting in over 220 job losses in daytime television. The Chase typically films in three stints annually, but the latest series wrapped up filming on Friday, with no further plans scheduled until next year.

Sources reveal that the crew members are disappointed and concerned about their financial stability and future in the industry. The potential hiatus has caused consternation among those involved, with anxieties stemming from the lack of scheduled work. Loyal viewers may also notice the change as repeat episodes may fill the broadcasting schedule. ITV has confirmed that series 19 of The Chase has completed its filming schedule for the year, and the channel will continue to air a mix of new and repeat episodes. The network highlights the show's enduring popularity, with over 2.5 million viewers per episode, emphasizing that The Chase remains a beloved quiz show. Furthermore, ITV has announced a new series of Beat the Chasers for 2026 and a spin-off series, The Chase Around the World, is forthcoming, suggesting that the franchise is still valued by the network.\Simultaneously, reports are circulating that Strictly Come Dancing is seeking a new male co-host as part of a potential refresh of its presenting team. Speculation surrounds the possibility of replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with producers reportedly keen to reintroduce a male host in the format, following the model of Bruce Forsyth. The reported shortlist includes Bradley Walsh, Rylan Clark, and current professional dancer Johannes Radebe, all well-known figures in British television. Sources indicate that screen tests are planned for the favored candidates in the coming weeks to determine the new co-host. Bradley Walsh, with his comedic style, singing abilities, and charisma, is considered a strong contender. Rylan Clark, with a substantial fanbase and experience on the show It Takes Two, also presents a viable option. Johannes Radebe brings his expertise as a professional dancer to the table. The intention is to pair the chosen male host with a female presenter, suggesting a return to the classic dynamic of the show. The potential changes have also led to speculation about possible replacements for the female hosts, with names like Emma Willis and Zoe Ball being considered as contenders for the hosting roles. Zoe Ball has expressed her interest in taking on a hosting role. BBC has been contacted for comment.\The simultaneous happenings highlight a shift in British television. On one hand, a successful and popular show faces potential production changes, while on the other, a beloved program considers refreshing its presentation team. The television industry appears to be undergoing a period of adjustment. The focus on new formats, like The Chase Around the World, suggests an attempt to maintain relevance and appeal to viewers. ITV continues to invest in The Chase by emphasizing its strong viewership and future projects. Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing is seeking to refresh its approach by reintroducing a male host, aiming for a nostalgic touch while potentially engaging a new audience. The news reflects the ongoing dynamics of the television industry, characterized by program cancellations, the search for new presenters, and the development of fresh concepts in a fast-paced media environment. The balance of change can be seen in the mix of repeat episodes to new series.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Chase Strictly Come Dancing Bradley Walsh ITV TV Television Show Host Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITV money-saving expert gets Nando's meal with 2 free drinksMoney-saving expert Jordan Cox has shared a clever Nando's ordering trick that saves £3.50 on one of the restaurant's most popular meals and includes two free drinks

Read more »

Hearts v Motherwell: Askou calls for strong finish as Steelmen chase European slotThe Fir Park gaffer is looking to end a run of four games without a win

Read more »

ITV Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant gushes over close bond with Dr Todd actressEmmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant has opened up about working with Caroline Harker on Jacob Sugden's workplace bullying storyline with Dr Todd

Read more »

Moment police chase unfolds in Lytham Aldi car park as man jumps over fences'No we weren't running to the middle aisle for this weeks special buys'

Read more »

ITV viewers plead for Saturday Night Takeaway return after two years off-airFans have begged ITV to bring back the hit show after seeing a nostalgic clip on social media

Read more »

‘Strictly Come Dancing put me on a regimented diet and I was starving’ITV chef James Martin has lifted the lid on his experience during Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more »