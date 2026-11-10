The Chequers Pub Dine and Dash Suspect Aggressive Toward Staff

The Chequers pub landlords report an alleged £150 dine-and-dash by a family in Burcot. Police are investigating the aggressive suspect after staff confronted the man.

Landlords at The Chequers pub in Burcot are reporting a disturbing incident of alleged dine-and-dashing that involved an aggressive confrontation with staff members. The event occurred at the historic gastropub near Abingdon in Oxfordshire, where a couple and their young daughter dined on a meal valued at approximately £150 before attempting to leave without paying.

Details of The Aggressive Confrontation

The incident began when the man approached the bar to pay for the family's meal after they had finished eating. He informed the staff that his credit card was not working and stated that he needed to return to his car to retrieve another one. Landlady Madalina Sanderson, aged thirty-five, followed the man outside the establishment after becoming suspicious of his behavior.

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Ms. Sanderson documented the encounter on her mobile phone as the man attempted to hide his face with his hood. When she questioned him about his payment method, he reportedly replied that he did not possess a card. Ms. Sanderson informed him that he was being filmed and that she intended to call the police immediately.

Landlord's Suspicion of Pre-Planned Theft

Steve Sanderson, the forty-nine-year-old landlord who has operated the four-hundred-year-old pub for twenty years, believes the crime was carefully orchestrated. He noted that the family did not park in the pub's car park, which is monitored by CCTV cameras, despite the lot being nearly empty at the time. Instead, they parked at a neighboring old people's home.

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Mr. Sanderson explained that the woman and the child, who was approximately six years old, exited the pub first. The man remained behind to handle the payment, creating a diversion. He mentioned that the couple appeared pleasant during their meal, which likely included high-end dishes such as Brill Hill lamb rump for £32.50 and Stonor Park venison pave for £31.50.

Police Investigation and Community Safety

Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into the theft. A spokesperson for the police confirmed that the report has been filed and is pending further information. They have requested that anyone with details regarding the suspects contact the non-emergency line at 101 or submit a report online, quoting reference number 43260577542.

As of Sunday evening, a staff member confirmed that the suspects have not been apprehended. The pub management has issued warnings to other local hospitality businesses, urging them to remain vigilant. They emphasized the safety of their team, noting that Mr. Sanderson heard reports that similar incidents may have occurred at two other pubs.