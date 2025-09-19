The Chilling Case of Chris Coleman: When Security Turned Deadly

Former US Marine Chris Coleman becomes the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of his wife and two young sons. Initial theories focus on an intruder, but a web of lies and inconsistencies unravel, pointing a finger at Coleman himself.

A security guard's desperate call to police to check on his family unveiled a chilling tale of deceit and murder. Chris Coleman , a former US Marine, contacted authorities in May 2009, unable to reach his family by phone. Upon arriving at the Coleman residence in Columbia, Illinois, officers encountered a horrifying scene. Sheri Coleman, 31, and their two sons, Garret, 11, and Gavin, 9, were found dead in their beds, seemingly strangled by an intruder.

Threatening messages like 'punished' were sprayed on the walls, fueling suspicions of a vengeful intruder targeting the family. Citing a history of threatening letters sent to Coleman and his employer, renowned religious author Joyce Meyer, investigators initially believed a stranger motivated by a grudge had carried out the gruesome murders.However, as the investigation deepened, inconsistencies emerged, casting a shadow of doubt on Coleman himself. True crime podcaster Annie Elise revealed that Joyce Meyer, a controversial figure at the time, was a target of public scrutiny. Her success as a televangelist had attracted both admiration and criticism, raising questions about her wealth and the methods used to achieve it. Protests and accusations of fraud plagued her, leading her to hire Coleman as a security head to protect herself and her family. Coleman, according to Elise, initially embraced the job, the glamour and the high salary appealed to him. However, as time passed, he grew disillusioned, describing his role as mostly 'looking intimidating' and expressing doubts about the genuine threats against Meyer. Then, disturbing emails began to surface, warning Meyer that she faced dire consequences unless she abandoned her ministry — and the warning extended to Coleman's family. The threats escalated, prompting Coleman to install security cameras around his home and seek advice from a police officer friend on how to best safeguard his family. On the fateful morning of May 5th, 2009, Coleman went to the gym, claiming to have sent a text to his wife Sheri, asking her to check on the boys. However, when he tried to call her back, he couldn't reach her, prompting him to alert his police officer neighbor who went to check on the family. The horrifying truth was revealed upon discovery: Sheri and the boys were brutally murdered, found in their beds with messages scrawled in blood-red paint. Sheri had been sexually assaulted before being strangled, bearing the marks of a violent struggle





