The Clubhouse in Putney Hit by Wave of Brazen Bike Thefts, Including Armed Robberies and International Smuggling

The Clubhouse, a popular café and bike shop in Putney, has been targeted by thieves in a series of audacious thefts, with over £50,000 worth of bikes stolen since the start of the year. The crimes range from petty thefts to armed robberies and sophisticated break-ins, with some stolen bikes being tracked as far as Bulgaria.

The Clubhouse , a high-end café and bike shop nestled along the River Thames near Putney High Street, has become a prime target for audacious thieves in recent months.

What was once a serene haven for cyclists and celebrities alike, frequented by tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper, has now fallen victim to a wave of brazen thefts, with over £50,000 worth of bikes stolen since the start of the year. The crimes, many of which have been captured on CCTV, reveal a disturbing pattern of both opportunistic and premeditated thefts, leaving owner Bradley Wright and his staff in a state of shock and frustration.

The thefts range from petty crimes committed by individuals on e-bikes snatching bikes off racks to more serious incidents involving armed threats and sophisticated break-ins. In one particularly alarming case, a woman was threatened with a knife after she chased down two thieves who had stolen her bike right in front of her.

Another incident saw a thief using an angle grinder to force open a window in the dead of night, making off with two bikes worth over £10,000 each. Despite the presence of CCTV cameras, none of the criminals have been caught, and the footage often shows them wearing balaclavas or masks, making identification nearly impossible.

The audacity of the thieves knows no bounds, as some of the thefts have occurred in broad daylight, with customers and staff witnessing the crimes unfold. In one instance, two individuals, one on an e-bike and the other on foot, snatched a bike as more than 10 customers looked on. The thieves later threatened a customer who gave chase with a knife.

In another shocking clip, criminals wearing cycling helmets stormed into the café and shamelessly stole bikes from shelves while staff watched helplessly. One thief, with a balaclava covering his face, was even filmed strolling out of The Clubhouse carrying a bike worth close to £10,000 with one hand. The tracking device on the bike was later picked up in Bulgaria just eight hours after the theft, indicating that the stolen bikes are being quickly transported out of the country.

Mr. Wright laments that these criminals are highly organized and know exactly what they are doing, making it incredibly difficult to combat the thefts





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