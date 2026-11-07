The Commonweal School Plant 100 Trees for Centenary in Swindon

The Commonweal School in Swindon marks its 100th anniversary by planting 100 trees. Students, staff, and officials celebrate the Centenary Woodland project aimed at conservation and legacy.

The Commonweal School in Swindon, Wiltshire, celebrated its one hundredth anniversary by planting one hundred trees on its campus grounds. The initiative created the Centenary Woodland located in the school playing field. This project marks a century since the school first opened its doors to students. It serves as both a historical marker and an environmental investment for the future. The event brought together current students, leadership, and local dignitaries for a significant community effort.

Centenary Woodland Purpose and Design

Headteacher Charles Drew stated that the school aimed to leave a lasting legacy through this green initiative. The project also provides children with the opportunity to learn about conservation outside of traditional classroom settings. The trees selected for the planting were chosen to represent how the school has evolved over its long history. Some of these new additions are potentially resistant to climate change, ensuring their survival for decades to come. Each tree will be numbered and feature a plaque recording the name of the student who planted it.

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Student Reactions and Learning

Year 10 pupil Mason described the chance to participate in the centenary event as a once in a lifetime opportunity. He noted that it is cool for future students to look back and know they were part of this history. Year 10 student Nysa added that the more trees they get, the more they can save the earth. She mentioned that she has made memories with her friends at the school and will look back on the event with nostalgia. The physical act of planting required teamwork, communication, and resilience according to the headteacher. Drew noted that digging a big hole was quite challenging for the students involved.

Support from Wiltshire Wildlife Trust

The Wiltshire Wildlife Trust provided the trees, their expertise, and the necessary equipment to enable the rewilding project. The rewilding effort is taking place at the back of the school field to enhance local biodiversity. This collaboration ensures that the ecological impact of the planting is both sustainable and scientifically informed. The trust's involvement highlights the broader community support for environmental education and stewardship in the Swindon area.

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Community Leaders and Historical Ties

Deputy council leader Jake Chandler emphasized that investment in trees thirty or fifty years down the line depends on breeding the next generation of people who care now. Swindon mayor Neil Hopkins praised young people for participating in something so important. He noted that planting trees, some of which will hopefully still be standing in one hundred years' time, is a real win for everybody. The school was officially opened to students in 1927 by Thomas Loveday, the then vice chancellor of Bristol University. Vice chancellor Professor Evelyn Welch MBE, who planted her own tree during the celebration, said there is something really special about being part of the event.

Historical Roots and Future Outlook

Professor Evelyn Welch highlighted that The Commonweal School was founded on the principle that being close to nature is absolutely fundamental to young people's learning. She expressed that it is fantastic to see this philosophy still in practice today. The school woodland forms part of the Great Western Community Forest, which covers almost 170 square miles. This larger network connects the school's efforts to a significant regional green infrastructure. The centenary celebration effectively bridges the school's past with its environmental future.