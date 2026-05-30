The Cost-of-Living Crisis: A Daily Reality for Many in Coldhurst

The cost-of-living crisis is a daily reality for many in Coldhurst, an area with the region's highest rates of child poverty. Despite a slight improvement in the number of children living in poverty, over half of children in the area are still living below the breadline.

The cost-of-living crisis is a daily reality for many, including 39-year-old single mum Gemma Robinson, who was made homeless six months ago. She now lives in a two-bedroom flat in Coldhurst , an area with the region's highest rates of child poverty .

Although the number of children living in poverty across Greater Manchester is falling, more than one in four kids are still living below the breadline. Local shopkeeper Nadeem Younis, 47, has run the Coldhurst Convenience Go Local Extra shop for 12 years and says the area is going downhill. He attributes the decline to a lack of jobs, inflation, and the cost of everything going up.

Residents are struggling to make ends meet, with people counting their pennies at the till and shopping elsewhere for cheaper prices. Coldhurst has the joint 18th worst-off children in Great Britain as a whole, with 57 per cent of children living in poverty. The area is not alone, with other wards in Greater Manchester also experiencing high levels of child poverty.

The latest government figures show that 2,550 children in the ward were living below the breadline last year, around four in every seven children. This is a slight improvement on the previous year, when 59 per cent of Coldhurst's child population was living in poverty. The cost of living is having a huge impact on residents' lives, with many having to make sacrifices.

Gemma Robinson says she works full-time but still struggles to make ends meet, and has to make sacrifices on things she'd like to do. The area's appearance is also a concern, with residents describing it as unclean. Despite the challenges, residents are trying to stay positive and are looking for solutions to improve their situation. Some are turning to alternative income sources, such as Uber Eats, to make a living.

However, the struggle is real, and many are worried about their future. The government needs to take action to address the root causes of poverty and provide support to those who need it most. In the meantime, residents are left to struggle with the daily reality of poverty. The situation is not unique to Coldhurst, with other areas in Greater Manchester also experiencing high levels of child poverty.

The latest government figures show that over half of children living in the three areas of Milkstone & Deeplish in Rochdale, Werneth in Oldham, and Rumworth in Bolton were living in poverty in the 2024/25 financial year. This is a concerning trend, and one that requires immediate attention. The government needs to work with local authorities and community groups to address the root causes of poverty and provide support to those who need it most.

This includes providing job training and education programs, increasing the minimum wage, and implementing policies that support low-income families. Only by working together can we address the issue of child poverty and provide a better future for all children in Greater Manchester. In the meantime, residents are left to struggle with the daily reality of poverty. The situation is not unique to Coldhurst, with other areas in Greater Manchester also experiencing high levels of child poverty.

The latest government figures show that over half of children living in the three areas of Milkstone & Deeplish in Rochdale, Werneth in Oldham, and Rumworth in Bolton were living in poverty in the 2024/25 financial year. This is a concerning trend, and one that requires immediate attention. The government needs to work with local authorities and community groups to address the root causes of poverty and provide support to those who need it most.

This includes providing job training and education programs, increasing the minimum wage, and implementing policies that support low-income families. Only by working together can we address the issue of child poverty and provide a better future for all children in Greater Manchester





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Cost-Of-Living Crisis Child Poverty Coldhurst Greater Manchester Government Figures Job Training Education Programs Minimum Wage Policies Supporting Low-Income Families

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