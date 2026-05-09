The Cott At Cragmill: A Stunning Northumberland Retreat with Breathtaking Views

Discover The Cott At Cragmill, a charming holiday home in Northumberland, offering panoramic countryside and coastal views. Ideal for families and pet owners, this beautifully equipped cottage is close to popular attractions like Bamburgh and Seahouses, as well as hidden gems like Belford. With glowing guest reviews, it promises a perfect getaway.

Northumberland , with its rugged landscapes and quaint charm, stands out as one of the UK's most picturesque holiday destinations. Among the many self-catering options, The Cott At Cragmill has garnered widespread praise for its stunning surroundings and exceptional amenities.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage, which can accommodate up to six guests and a pet, offers panoramic views of the Northumberland countryside and coastline. Located near the historic village of Belford, just three miles from the nearest beach, it serves as an ideal base for exploring the county's natural beauty.

From the comfort of the lounge sofas, guests can soak in the breathtaking views, while warmer days invite them to relax on the balcony or enjoy the fresh air in the garden. Priced from £920 for a week, availability is filling quickly for the summer, but its proximity to the A1 ensures easy access to Northumberland's highlights.

Famous seaside villages like Bamburgh and Seahouses are just a short drive away, as are the scenic Holy Island and Berwick to the north, and the charming market town of Alnwick to the south. Meanwhile, Belford, a quiet and undervisited gem, sits only five minutes away, perfectly positioned between the coast and the countryside, with Northumberland National Park a half-hour drive further.

For smaller groups, there are more budget-friendly options in Belford, such as Stable Cottage—a renovated 19th-century stable block that sleeps four and starts at £348 per week—or The Old Stables, a cozy choice for couples and their pets at £346 per week. Alternatively, highly-rated B&Bs like Market Cross Guest House and Buckton Farmhouse provide excellent lodging options.

In Bamburgh, The Victoria Hotel offers 29 rooms with prices starting at £160 per night, including a bar and restaurant, and is just a 10-minute walk from the iconic Bamburgh Castle. Reviews for The Cott At Cragmill are overwhelmingly positive. One guest remarked, 'Absolutely perfect. Probably one of the most welcoming and best-equipped holiday cottages we have ever stayed at.

Everything was supplied and catered for, including a big TV and great Wi-Fi. The host was brilliant and welcoming, and the cottage was excellent for our dog. If we ever return to Northumberland, we'll very likely book again. This was 20 out of 10.

' Another visitor shared, 'We settled quickly into the cottage, and there was plenty of room for the children to play. The cottage is beautifully surrounded by farm animals and wildlife, and our dog enjoyed the garden's freedom. The balcony was perfect for quiet morning and evening moments, and the sunsets were breathtaking. The local area is stunning, with abundant wildlife.

' A third guest added, 'What a beautiful, peaceful setting. The uninterrupted countryside views from all windows, especially of Holy Island in the distance, were spectacular. The garden was spacious and perfect for spotting wildlife. The cottage was clean, comfortable, and well-appointed, and the owner was incredibly helpful and friendly.

We will definitely be back to explore more.

' Another guest noted, 'We had a wonderful stay, thanks to luxurious weather. We prefer spacious and comfortable accommodations when on holiday, and The Cott at Cragmill was perfect—a real home away from home. The views from all angles and the garden were breathtaking, and our hosts couldn't have been more welcoming. We highly recommend it and hope to return soon.





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