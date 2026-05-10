Ronnie Rosenthal, a former Spurs and Liverpool player, predicts that the swift centre-back Micky van de Ven will be one of the players coveted by the top three clubs in the Premier League. He assigns Van de Ven the status of the "best defender in the world" and believes he is the quickest central defender in the world due to his recovery pace and physical presence. Reflecting on Tottenham's deteriorating fortunes and dwindling hope of playing in rising competitions, Rosenthal expects these top-tier clubs, like Manchester United or Liverpool, to swoop in. Meanwhile, Richarlison, the Brazilian striker, is considered key in Spurs' attacking lineup but is expected to excel further if he refines certain aspects of his game, allowing the club to raise its ambitions and compete closer to the top six.

Tottenham Hotspur's swift centre-back Micky van de Ven's identity as the "best defender in the world" is reminiscent of the club's unsettling future as Europe's elite clubs monitor the north London outfit's decline.

Renowned source and former Spurs and Liverpool player Ronnie Rosenthal believes that Van de Ven, in his prime, will be snapped up by the best teams in the Premier League. The 25-year-old van de Ven has been a lifeline for Spurs during an otherwise fraught campaign, establishing himself as a defensive force due to his swift recovery speed and physical presence. To illustrate, he is the quickest central defender in the world.

As the season draws to a close, the likelihood of Van de Ven's exit from London and a potential transition to the Premier League's top three clubs escalates. Furthermore, Rosenthal noted that Van de Ven's speed and adaptability will be in high demand among major Premier League clubs, aligning with the league's top-six contenders' frequent high-pressing systems.

Lastly, Rosenthal pronounced Tottenham's season as lacking notable individual performances and criticized Richarlison, the player, highlighting the Brazilian forward's necessities to perfect his game and contribute more in order to elevate — or excel in — his and the team's ambitions





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Micky Van De Ven Premier League Renegade Best Defender Dead Blockbuster

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