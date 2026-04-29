The Crown Prequel Confirmed: Netflix Greenlights £500 Million Royal Drama Spin-Off

Netflix has officially approved a new *The Crown* prequel series, covering the period from Queen Victoria's death to Princess Elizabeth's wedding. Meanwhile, Lauren Silverman discusses her hair loss struggles, Nicola Sturgeon reignites her feud with J.K. Rowling, and Lady Amelia Windsor finds joy in pottery.

Nearly two-and-a-half years have passed since Netflix 's * The Crown * concluded its final season, wrapping up a storyline that covered pivotal moments in the Royal Family 's history, including the death of Princess Diana, the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla, and the early romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Since 2022, when reports first emerged of discussions between Netflix and Left Bank Pictures for a £500 million prequel series, fans have eagerly awaited updates. Now, it has been confirmed that the production company has secured the green light for a new project spanning from Queen Victoria's death in 1901 to the wedding of Princess Elizabeth in 1947. A source close to the production reveals that negotiations with Netflix were lengthy but have finally reached an agreement.

Peter Morgan, the show's creator and a key figure behind its success—with 24 Emmy awards under its belt—is expected to return. The insider adds that Morgan has already begun scripting, and casting is slated for next year. By shifting the timeline further back, the series may avoid the historical accuracy controversies that plagued its later seasons, aligning with Morgan's previously stated '20-year rule' for understanding an event's significance.

Meanwhile, in unrelated news, Simon Cowell's fiancée, Lauren Silverman, has opened up about her struggles with hair loss, calling it one of her 'biggest insecurities.

' The 48-year-old socialite, who shares a 12-year-old son with Cowell, revealed that she relies on hair extensions to feel like herself but still grapples with the issue more than she'd like. She urged others not to feel ashamed of similar struggles. Elsewhere, former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reignited her public feud with *Harry Potter* author J.K. Rowling over transgender rights.

Sturgeon, who faced criticism for her handling of a case involving a double rapist who identified as a woman, has vowed not to be silenced by 'rich and famous' critics, including Rowling. The author, known for her philanthropy, has been vocal about her stance on transgender issues, leading to ongoing tensions.

In lighter entertainment news, actress Anna Friel, once a fixture of the party scene alongside Kate Moss, has admitted she now prefers a quieter lifestyle, often heading home to change into pyjamas. Meanwhile, Lady Amelia Windsor, dubbed the 'most beautiful royal' by *Tatler*, has discovered a new passion for pottery, describing it as 'wholesome' and 'therapeutic.

' She recently shared a photo of a green mug she crafted at a London workshop, expressing excitement to see the finished piece after firing. Lastly, as King Charles charms audiences in America, comedian Peter Rosengard has been playfully teasing about the monarch's unusual hobby—collecting lavatories—a quirky detail that adds to the royal family's eccentric reputation





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