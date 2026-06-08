The cultural landscape of America has undergone a drastic shift under Trump's presidency, with the country becoming a more vulgar place. The influence of American culture on film, television, and music has waned, and the rest of the world is pushing back against America's cultural might.

Welcome to Trump's America, where the cultural landscape has undergone a drastic shift. Gone are the days of American exports like Steven Spielberg, Cindy Crawford, and Michael Jackson being the coolest people on the planet.

Instead, the country has become a more vulgar place, where events like UFC cage fighting on the White House lawn are considered acceptable. This is not the America that once captivated the world with its dream factory, setting the agenda for TV, music, film, and mainstream cultural conversation. According to Dan Wakeford, founder of the cultural publication,





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