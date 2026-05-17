The Czechia representative struggles with camera issues during the Eurovision final, leading to a split decision and controversy.

Controversy erupted during the Eurovision final when some viewers noticed that the camera operator had taken a tumble during Czechia's performance. The situation led to a formal objection from the Czechia delegation, who were denied a second go despite the complaint.

While providing commentary, Graham Norton disclosed that a camera operator had taken a tumble as Czechia's representative was on stage. Daniel Zizka had been performing Crossroads, but as the song concluded, Graham paused to address the mishaps.

He said: 'A great performance vocally, but quite a few technical problems there. That did not happen in any of the rehearsals, the distorted picture. And I think the cameraman inside the mirrors, I think he fell? I'm not quite sure, but Czechia won't be happy about that.

' Introducing the following performer, Graham remarked, 'But the show goes on! ' Yet according to the Super TV Twitter account, a formal objection has been lodged. The message on X read, 'The Czechia delegation submitted a complaint but has been denied a second go.

' Below the message, they claimed, 'There was a small camera issue during the performance of Czechia's song at the Grand Final. The performance and audio were not affected, so the song will not be performed again.

' The ruling divided opinion amongst supporters, with one writing beneath the message, 'Rightly so to be honest, it didn't really affect anything! And not really a frontrunner.

' While another chimed in, 'He is the best singer this year, but alas, they did him dirty. ' Another person continued: 'Yeah, people are NOT gonna agree with this decision. ' Following the Eurovision final, Daniel Zizka addressed fans on Instagram, writing: 'No matter what happened, I enjoyed every single second of that performance, and I sang this song for YOU! Thank you for all your incredible support, all your votes, your messages, and your love tonight. It truly means everything to me. Reach and across our entities





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Eurovision Final Czechia's Representative Camera Issues Controversy Split Decision Daniel Zizka's Performance

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