The Dark Secrets Behind Your Supermarket Seafood: From Dyes to Deception

An investigation reveals the hidden practices within the supermarket seafood industry, exposing long journeys, artificial enhancements, and misleading labeling. From fish dyes and synthetic compounds to mislabeling of species, the piece uncovers concerns over consumer health and the reality behind the vibrant appearance of the seafood aisle.

The allure of supermarket seafood, from vibrant tiger prawns to glistening salmon, often masks a complex journey fraught with questionable practices. Consumers are presented with an abundance of choices, yet beneath the surface lies a reality that challenges the notion of freshness and ethical sourcing.

Industry insiders, like Essex-based fishmonger Paul Wild, founder of Fresh and Wild Fish, have exposed the hidden truths behind the supermarket fish counter, revealing practices that prioritize aesthetics and profit over consumer health and transparency. His viral videos, garnering millions of views, shed light on the long distances traveled, the use of dyes and preservatives, and the deceptive labeling that pervades the seafood industry. The vast majority of the seafood products on offer, especially wild salmon, cod, tuna, hake, and many shellfish species, originate far away from local waters. The journey they undertake is often nothing short of a global odyssey, stretching up to 18,000 miles and spanning a year, from the Pacific to supermarket shelves in Britain. This international movement involves multiple stages of freezing and thawing, processing and repacking. Many fish, for example, are shipped to processing plants in Qingdao, China, where they are defrosted, filleted, and portioned before being frozen again. From China, the fish travel through Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and southern Europe before arriving in Britain by the lorry-load. This extended process calls the concept of freshness into question, as 'fresh' fish could be up to 12 months old by the time it reaches the consumer. The packaging rarely reflects this reality, focusing instead on the catch and processing location, obscuring the duration the fish has spent in transit and frozen storage. The appearance of supermarket seafood, the bright colours and the perfect textures, are often achieved by artificial means. Dyes are commonly used to mimic the natural colours associated with specific fish and traditional smoking techniques. Smoked haddock, for example, is frequently dyed with paprika or curcumin to enhance its yellow hue, while tuna fillets may be treated to carbon monoxide or filtered smoke to maintain their bright red appearance. Farmed salmon are often fed with synthetic astaxanthin and canthaxanthin, which simulate the colour they would acquire from consuming carotenoid-rich foods in the wild. Some of these colorants, like synthetic astaxanthin, are associated with potential human health risks, including gastrointestinal problems, low blood pressure, and skin irritation. The widespread use of these substances raises concerns about consumer health and transparency. Another important issue is the common mislabeling and substitution of species. Basa, an inexpensive catfish from Southeast Asia, is a prime example of this practice. It is marketed as a more palatable alternative to cod or other white fish, and the names have been chosen to cause confusion, as it resembles bass. This approach obscures the true origin and characteristics of the product, misleading consumers into buying a fish that might not match their expectations. The industry's reliance on imported products, artificial enhancements, and deceptive labeling practices highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability within the seafood industry. Consumers should be informed about the true origins, processing methods, and potential risks associated with the fish they consume





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