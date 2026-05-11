The Darkest Derby: The 1990 Manchester Football Riots

An exploration of the violent aftermath of the 1990 Manchester Derby, detailing the street battles, the destruction of historic pubs, and the life-altering injuries suffered by fans during a period of crisis in English football.

The 1990 Manchester Derby is remembered not for the action on the pitch, but for the absolute carnage that erupted in the streets following the final whistle.

The match itself was a drab and forgettable affair, ending in a 1-1 draw. Clayton Blackmore had initially given the Reds the lead, but Ian Brightwell managed to secure an equalizer for City in the 73rd minute. While the game was unremarkable, the atmosphere surrounding it was electric with tension.

English football in the early nineties was traversing a dark path, still reeling from the profound trauma of the Hillsborough disaster and the ongoing ban from European competitions following the Heysel tragedy. In this volatile climate, hooliganism had become a plague, and both Manchester United and Manchester City possessed notorious firms such as the Guvnors, Young Guvnors, Red Army, and Inter-City Jibbers. To prevent a disaster, authorities had implemented strict measures.

The capacity of Old Trafford was slashed to 40,000 to ensure rival supporters remained segregated, and police had launched an aggressive crackdown on ticket touts to prevent hooligan infiltration. For a brief window, these measures seemed successful, as the game passed without major incident.

However, as the crowds exited the stadium and drifted toward the city center, the fragility of the peace was exposed. The night quickly devolved into urban warfare. Hundreds of marauding fans, armed with iron bars, bricks, bottles, and legs from broken chairs, engaged in violent skirmishes. The violence first flared near the Falcon Pub in Chorlton-on-Medlock, but it soon escalated into a wider riot that terrorized the heart of Manchester.

One of the most harrowing scenes unfolded at Wetherby's Club on Port Street. In what was described as a siege, roughly 200 fans bombarded the establishment with missiles, resulting in over 20,000 pounds in property damage. Inside, terrified patrons watched as their sanctuary was dismantled by a mob. Even more devastating was the attack on a 25-year-old Manchester United supporter.

This young man was beaten so severely in the street that he suffered a fractured skull and a subsequent blood clot in his brain. The injuries were catastrophic, leaving him in intensive care and then in a coma for several weeks. His recovery was a grueling process that took five months of intensive therapy just to relearn how to speak and walk, leaving him with permanent, life-changing brain damage.

The destruction continued at the Crown and Kettle, one of the most historic pubs in the city. A mob of about fifty fans smashed irreplaceable antique glass windows, showering the staff inside with shards of glass. Every single employee present was injured during the assault. Landlord Gordon Howard described the event as the most frightening night of his existence, noting that the attackers were calculated and dangerous rather than merely foolish.

Even those involved in the violence, such as notorious hooligan Tony O'Neill, recalled the eerie atmosphere of the night, describing how they roamed the streets singing chants before attacking the pub under the suspicion that rival fans were hiding inside. When the violence finally ceased, the city was left to pick up the pieces. Nine people were arrested, and the total financial damage ran into tens of thousands of pounds.

The legal aftermath saw six City fans, including members of the Guvnors and Young Guvnors, sentenced to prison following a month-long trial at Bolton Crown Court. While the smashed furniture and broken glass of the city's pubs were eventually repaired, the physical and psychological scars borne by the victims remained. This dark chapter of the Manchester Derby serves as a grim reminder of the era of football hooliganism and the devastating human cost of sporting tribalism gone wrong





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