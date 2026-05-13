The Darkest Hour of French Football: Domenech's Brutal Diary Revelations

A deep dive into the 2010 World Cup collapse of the French national team as revealed by a new Netflix documentary.

The history of international football is littered with moments of failure, but few are as legendary in their dysfunction as the French national team's performance during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Entering the tournament as one of the primary contenders for the trophy, the Les Bleus squad carried the weight of high expectations, having reached the final in 2006 under the guidance of Raymond Domenech. However, what should have been a quest for gold quickly spiraled into a public relations disaster and a sporting catastrophe. The atmosphere within the camp was toxic, characterized by a profound lack of trust and open hostility between the players and their manager.

This internal decay reached a breaking point that not only resulted in an early exit from the competition but also left a lasting stain on the reputation of French football. Recent revelations from a Netflix documentary titled The Bus, the Blues on Strike have shed new light on this explosive period, primarily through the release of Raymond Domenech's personal diary.

The entries provide a window into the coach's psyche and his utter contempt for the players he was tasked with leading. Domenech, known for his eccentricities and a belief in astrology, did not hold back in his private assessments. He described the legendary Thierry Henry as a banal self-absorbed Leo, attacking the player's personality through the lens of his zodiac sign. The vitriol extended to other key members of the squad as well.

Yoann Gourcuff was harshly labeled as being first mildly autistic and then a complete moron, while defender William Gallas was described as someone who was always sulking. The coach's frustration peaked with Nicolas Anelka, whom he branded as a complete idiot and a moron, particularly after an incident where the forward allegedly ignored him. These comments reflect a manager who felt completely alienated from his team, admitting in his writing that he sometimes experienced bursts of hatred toward the players.

The catalyst for the team's total collapse was the expulsion of Nicolas Anelka. Following a shocking defeat to Mexico, reports surfaced of a violent verbal altercation between Anelka and Domenech in the dressing room. While the specifics of the insults were disputed, the French Football Federation decided to send Anelka home. This decision sparked an unprecedented mutiny.

In a show of solidarity with their teammate, the remaining players staged a strike, refusing to train and eventually boarding their team bus in a gesture of defiance led by captain Patrice Evra. Domenech viewed this act of rebellion with searing sarcasm, noting in his diary that the strike was the best collective effort the team had produced during the entire tournament.

He even mocked the formal statement issued by the players, questioning how it could be devoid of spelling mistakes and suggesting that the athletes could not have written it themselves. This level of disconnect between the leadership and the squad made any hope of a sporting recovery impossible. The consequences of this chaos were immediate and severe.

France, once a powerhouse of world football, crashed out of the tournament in humiliating fashion, finishing bottom of their group after losses to Mexico and South Africa, and a stalemate with Uruguay. The aftermath was just as dramatic as the tournament itself. Raymond Domenech's tenure ended in disgrace, as he was later sacked for gross misconduct.

The federation cited his poor management of the Anelka situation, his failure to maintain discipline during the strike, and his lack of sportsmanship in refusing to shake hands with the South African manager. While Domenech eventually secured compensation through legal channels, the events of 2010 remain a cautionary tale about the dangers of ego, mismanagement, and the total breakdown of communication within a high-pressure sporting environment.

The documentary serves as a grim reminder that the most dangerous opponent a team can face is often the toxicity within its own dressing room





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