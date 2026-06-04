The Deadly Detox Trend: Kambo, a Poisonous Amazonian Tree Frog Secretion, is Being Peddled as a Wellness Practice in the UK

Kambo, a poisonous secretion from an Amazonian tree frog, has become a popular detox practice in the UK, despite warnings from experts that it can be deadly. The ritual, which involves applying the poison to small wounds on the skin, has been linked to at least six deaths in other parts of the world. Julie, a singer and holistic counsellor, tried the kambo experience in a bid to get rid of stored trauma, but it left her feeling drained and in bed for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old wellness coach from Leicester died after having the poison applied to his arm. Experts warn that the practice is not only extreme but also potentially deadly, and that people should be cautious when considering it.

Kambo , a poisonous secretion from an Amazonian tree frog, has become a popular detox practice in the UK, despite warnings from experts that it can be deadly.

The ritual, which involves applying the poison to small wounds on the skin, has been linked to at least six deaths in other parts of the world. Julie, a singer and holistic counsellor, tried the kambo experience in a bid to get rid of stored trauma, but it left her feeling drained and in bed for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old wellness coach from Leicester died after having the poison applied to his arm. Experts warn that the practice is not only extreme but also potentially deadly, and that people should be cautious when considering it. The kambo experience has become a popular trend on social media, with some posts claiming that it can help with anxiety, stress, and depression.

However, the ritual has been linked to a number of deaths and experts are warning people to be cautious. In some cases, the shaman will come to you, while others offer residential retreats that bundle the experience with other wellness practices. The poison is harvested from the giant monkey tree frog, which is native to the Amazon Basin, and is applied to the skin using a burning stick.

The blisters are then scuffed off and the dried frog poison is applied directly into the wounds. The practice has become a popular trend in the UK, with some posts on social media claiming that it can help with anxiety, stress, and depression.

However, experts are warning people to be cautious and to do their research before considering the kambo experience. Julie, who tried the kambo experience, said that it was brutal but that she felt a release and weight off her after it. She also posted a video on TikTok saying that she had purged a lot and that it was hard but that she felt a release and weight off her.

The experience wiped her out and she spent the rest of the day in bed. Kambo is one big step beyond juice cleanses and colonic irrigation, and it is clearly not for the fainthearted.

However, experts now warn that this extreme new age detox practice could be deadly. Julie's experience was not an isolated incident, as a 40-year-old wellness coach from Leicester died after having the poison applied to his arm. He is believed to be the first British victim of this extreme detox practice. At least six deaths have been linked to the poison in other parts of the world.

The kambo experience has become a popular trend on social media, with some posts claiming that it can help with anxiety, stress, and depression. However, experts are warning people to be cautious and to do their research before considering the kambo experience. The practice has become a popular trend in the UK, with some posts on social media claiming that it can help with anxiety, stress, and depression.

However, experts are warning people to be cautious and to do their research before considering the kambo experience. Julie's experience was not an isolated incident, as a 40-year-old wellness coach from Leicester died after having the poison applied to his arm. He is believed to be the first British victim of this extreme detox practice. At least six deaths have been linked to the poison in other parts of the world.

The kambo experience has become a popular trend on social media, with some posts claiming that it can help with anxiety, stress, and depression. However, experts are warning people to be cautious and to do their research before considering the kambo experience. Julie's experience was not an isolated incident, as a 40-year-old wellness coach from Leicester died after having the poison applied to his arm. He is believed to be the first British victim of this extreme detox practice.

At least six deaths have been linked to the poison in other parts of the world. The kambo experience has become a popular trend on social media, with some posts claiming that it can help with anxiety, stress, and depression.

However, experts are warning people to be cautious and to do their research before considering the kambo experience





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Kambo Poisonous Amazonian Tree Frog Secretion Detox Practice Wellness Industry Deadly Trend UK Social Media Experts Warn Cautious Consideration

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