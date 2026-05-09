The Decline of Harry and Meghan: A New Low in Their Royal Saga

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have entered a new phase of decline, with Meghan seemingly frozen out of a Met Gala and Harry's friends making substantial noise about wanting their children educated in England. Meanwhile, Meghan's brand is in crisis, with her deals at Spotify and Netflix failing to generate returns. The article also highlights the rise of Emma Thynn, a successful businesswoman and reality TV personality, and the warm reception given to Charles and Camilla on their state visit to the US, with no mention of Harry or Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess have entered their decline. The last few weeks have been dreadful, with Meghan seemingly frozen out of a Met Gala that saw none other than Hollywood villain Blake Lively welcomed with open arms.

Harry's friends, meanwhile, have been making sustained and substantial noise that he wants their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, educated in England. Once united in their rage against the British Royal Family, Harry and Meghan now seem at odds. She continues to pursue commercial endeavors, even at diminishing returns.

Just one example: her great pal Serena Williams, who also attended the Met Gala alongside sister and co-chair Venus, posted Meghan's latest As Ever Mother's Day drop, even as she seemed none too impressed. What's more, Serena was photographed in New York City, before the gala, socializing with the glamorous British aristocrat Emma Thynn.

Why this is significant: Thynn, 40, is the first biracial Marchioness of Bath; is a breakout star of the Bravo reality reboot Ladies of London; is the founder of a food and lifestyle company called Emma's Kitchen; has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and worked as an editor of British Vogue; and was a guest at this year's Met Gala. Once united in their rage against the British Royal Family, Harry and Meghan now seem at odds.

In short, Thynn has pulled off everything Meghan hasn't been able to: she is a well-regarded, unprecedented member of British aristocracy, as well as a successful businesswoman and reality TV personality, with her star on the rise. Meghan's brand, by contrast, unceremoniously parted ways with Netflix just a few months ago.

Ted Sarandos, according to a scathing Variety exposé, reportedly said he wouldn't get on the phone with Meghan unless his lawyer was also on the line - a report Sarandos and Meghan's attorney deny - while the Sussexes' lucrative deal with the streamer has been reduced to a 'first look' arrangement. And, as the Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff recently wrote in a bombshell exclusive, Meghan has alienated just about every Hollywood powerbroker she's tried to cultivate: Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Kris Jenner, and Sarandos's wife Nicole Avant, who is said to 'hate' Meghan.

And even the Duchess, who attempts to spin every loss - from her deals at Spotify to Lemonada to now, most painfully, Netflix - surely knows that she and her brand are in crisis.

'They have truly lost the plot,' a source told the Daily Mail. 'I hear she's spiraling badly because she knows nothing is working. The whole thing about her stuff selling out isn't true anymore. I don't think either of them are happy.

' Indeed, it seems Harry has been miserable for quite some time. As far back as 2023, Harry's team scuttled reports of a 'secret bolthole' at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, where he was rumored to spend time away from his wife. Though it was fulsomely denied, the rumor has had staying power.

After all, we saw a visibly subdued Harry in that cringeworthy black-and-white home video Meghan released, cheering along with a female friend as the Dodgers won the World Series, Harry looking around confusedly and refusing to rise from his lounge chair. That was only six months ago. Surely their humiliation was compounded by the warm reception given to Charles and Camilla on their state visit to the US last week, no mention of Harry or Meghan or their children.

And on Thursday, new photography from inside Highgrove, the King's Gloucestershire residence, revealed that Charles has seemingly moved Harry and Meghan's wedding photo from its former position. In its place: A photo of Charles flanked by William and Harry, set to the right of a photo of Charles holding Prince Louis as a baby. Harry, as long reported, seemingly has a way back to Charles - without Meghan.

And if Harry truly is determined to have Archie and Lili educated in England, perhaps that explains his demands for security - which runs the Sussexes a reported $4 million in the US annually. The coffers in Montecito are surely tight. The couple visited Australia in April in what was their first trip to the country in seven years





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Harry And Meghan Decline Met Gala Emma Thynn Hollywood Powerbrokers Netflix Security Demands Coffees In Montecito Australia Trip

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