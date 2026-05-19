The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Nostalgic Look at Journalism's Evolution

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a nostalgic look at the evolution of journalism in the face of new technologies and changing media landscape. The film explores the changing dynamics of journalism, the value of good storytelling, and the role of algorithms and investors in shaping the industry.

A billionaire swooping in to save us all may be too far of a reach, but the sequel's passion for journalism certainly rang true. The film showed journalism is not dying, it is evolving, even if that evolution is painful at times.

The central message of the film was not that print is dying, but that journalism is evolving and adapting to new technologies and changing media landscape. The film raised questions about the value of journalism and who gets to decide what good journalism is worth. The nostalgia of the rom-com may be seen as a eulogy for print, but journalism at its core hasn't changed that much.

The film attempted to showcase ambition, strong writing, and the belief that stories are worth telling remain the epitome of good journalism. Whether those stories appear on a coffee table or a phone screen should not matter





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