The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Stylish Return to the World of Fashion and Journalism

A review of *The Devil Wears Prada 2*, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, exploring its strengths, weaknesses, and how it compares to the original film. The sequel revisits the iconic characters and offers a humorous commentary on the changing landscape of fashion, journalism, and publishing.

The fashion world is revisiting iconic moments this year, marking a century since Coco Chanel's revolutionary 'little black dress' and two decades since the release of the beloved film *The Devil Wears Prada*.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 hit, directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, reunites the original cast – Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt – and largely delivers on expectations. While not quite reaching the satirical sharpness of the first film, which brilliantly skewered the fashion industry, the sequel shifts its focus to journalism and publishing, offering a humorous commentary on the evolving media landscape.

The film cleverly incorporates contemporary references, from weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and ride-sharing services like Uber to the rise of Artificial Intelligence and the obsession with data 'metrics'. The story picks up with Miranda Priestly (Streep) still reigning supreme at *Runway* magazine, albeit with a new husband (Kenneth Branagh) and a slightly diminished empire.

Andy Sachs (Hathaway), once a naive assistant, has blossomed into a respected journalist, only to find herself unexpectedly unemployed and then offered a position back at *Runway*. This sets the stage for a renewed dynamic with Miranda, and a tempting opportunity for Andy to expose the editor’s secrets in an unauthorized biography.

Meanwhile, Emily Charlton (Blunt) navigates life after Dior, and a Bezos-like character (Justin Theroux) eyes *Runway* as a potential acquisition. The film is peppered with delightful cameos, including Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Rory McIlroy, and even a speaking role for Lady Gaga. Despite being a bit longer than its predecessor, *The Devil Wears Prada 2* remains an entertaining and witty continuation of the story.

It highlights the changes within the fashion and media industries over the past two decades, showcasing a world where even Miranda Priestly is seen 'exhausted after hanging up her own coat'. The narrative threads converge during Milan Fashion Week, leading to a satisfying, if somewhat predictable, conclusion.

While the satire may not be as biting as before, the film’s clever one-liners and strong performances, particularly from the returning cast, make it a worthwhile watch for fans of the original and anyone interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the glamorous, and often cutthroat, world of fashion and publishing. The film successfully balances nostalgia with a modern sensibility, offering a humorous reflection on the evolving power dynamics and cultural shifts of the 21st century





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