The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the Easter Eggs and Callbacks to the Original

A detailed look at the references, similarities, and nostalgic moments in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', including returning locations, characters, and iconic lines.

For two decades, fans of 'The Devil Wears Prada' have eagerly anticipated a sequel, hoping to reconnect with iconic characters like Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs and discover the fate of Runway magazine.

That wait is now over, as 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' has been released internationally to widespread acclaim. The film brings back Anne Hathaway as Andy, who returns to Runway to assist Miranda (Meryl Streep) as the magazine faces an uncertain future. A surprising alliance forms as Andy teams up with Miranda's former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now working at Dior, and her steadfast confidant, Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci). Together, they must overcome their past differences to save Runway.

The sequel offers a contemporary perspective on the fashion and media landscape while cleverly weaving in numerous references to the beloved 2006 original. The Daily Mail has compiled a comprehensive list of Easter eggs, parallels, and nostalgic callbacks for fans.

The film mirrors the opening of its predecessor, showcasing Andy preparing for her day with a shot of her wiping down her bathroom mirror, followed by a brisk walk through the streets of New York City – though her style has evolved. The scene then shifts to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Gala, themed 'Spring Florals,' a playful nod to Miranda’s famous dismissal of the idea as unoriginal in the first film.

The film concludes with the same iconic single word command, 'go,' echoing the original’s ending. Beyond the overarching narrative, the sequel is rich with subtle and not-so-subtle connections to the first film. Andy revisits Bubby's in Tribeca, the diner where Nate worked, now accompanied by new friends. While Runway’s office has been updated, the fashion closet remains a familiar haven, with Nigel once again assisting Andy with her wardrobe.

The film acknowledges Andy’s personal growth, revealing her breakup with Nate and her embrace of single life. Miranda’s luxurious townhouse is revisited, offering a glimpse inside, and even her office reflects subtle changes, such as the requirement to hang her own coat. The sequel also includes references to Miranda’s memorable monologue about the cerulean sweater, even featuring a modified version of the garment.

The soundtrack, composed by Theodore Shapiro, incorporates original tunes from the first film, and Madonna’s 'Vogue' makes a welcome return. Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna ensures continuity with familiar lines like 'a million girls would kill for the job' and callbacks to specific moments, such as Miranda’s dislike of a large bow on a dress. Nigel’s greeting of 'hello six' and the continued presence of Andy’s onion bagel breakfast further solidify the sequel’s connection to its predecessor





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