The Devil Wears Prada 2 Dominates Box Office with $233.6 Million Opening

Emily Blunt's The Devil Wears Prada 2 has achieved a remarkable opening weekend, surpassing the original film's debut and setting new records for the actress and Meryl Streep. The sequel has garnered positive reviews and resonated with audiences worldwide.

Emily Blunt is celebrating a monumental success with the opening weekend of The Devil Wears Prada 2 . The film has shattered box office expectations, grossing an impressive $233.6 million globally, significantly surpassing the original film's debut in 2006.

This achievement marks the biggest international and global launch for Blunt, exceeding even the opening weekend of her acclaimed role in Oppenheimer. The sequel, which reunites the beloved cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci, has resonated with audiences, particularly women who comprised 76% of ticket buyers. The narrative of The Devil Wears Prada 2 unfolds two decades after the events of the first film, presenting a new set of challenges for Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep.

She now navigates the evolving landscape of the fashion industry, contending with the decline of print media and a power shift as Emily Charlton, brilliantly reprised by Emily Blunt, wields significant influence over advertising revenue. The storyline extends beyond New York, taking the characters to the glamorous setting of Milan as Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, is drawn back into the world of Runway magazine to help save it.

The film also introduces fresh talent with additions like Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu. Critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with publications like The Independent, Daily Mail, Telegraph, and Times awarding the film four stars. Critics have lauded the seamless return of the original cast, praising Streep's nuanced performance and Blunt's comedic timing.

The sequel is being described as a 'glorious, glamorous tribute to the Noughties,' successfully capturing the spirit of the original while offering a fresh and engaging storyline. The film’s success is not only a win for the cast and crew but also a significant milestone for Emily Blunt, solidifying her position as a leading actress in Hollywood. Following the premiere, Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski, attended the 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, radiating joy and style.

Blunt’s fashion choice for the evening mirrored her character’s sophisticated aesthetic, showcasing a white draped shirt and pencil skirt paired with Louboutin heels, while Krasinski complemented her in a dapper white blazer





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