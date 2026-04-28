The Devil Wears Prada 2 Faces Backlash Over Stereotypical Portrayal of Asian Character

The sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' is under fire for its depiction of a new Asian character, with critics accusing the film of relying on harmful stereotypes and potentially racist tropes. The controversy centers around the character's name and overall presentation, sparking outrage across East Asia.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 film 'The Devil Wears Prada,' starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, is facing significant backlash across East Asia due to its portrayal of a new character, Jin Chao, an Asian intern played by Helen J Shen.

Critics allege the film relies heavily on harmful cultural stereotypes, sparking outrage on social media platforms. The controversy centers around the character's name, which some viewers believe bears a phonetic resemblance to a derogatory racial slur historically used against Chinese immigrants. Beyond the name, concerns extend to the character's overall presentation – her clothing, demeanor, academic achievements, and work ethic – which are being described as reinforcing tired and damaging clichés about Asian individuals.

Numerous social media users from China, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong have voiced their disappointment and anger, accusing the studio, 20th Century Studios, of blatant racism and insensitivity. Comments highlight the character's depiction as an overqualified, insecure 'nerd' with stereotypical physical features, suggesting the portrayal caters to harmful 'white women’s fantasies' rather than representing authentic Asian American experiences. Some accuse the studio of attempting to capitalize on the lucrative Asian market while simultaneously perpetuating negative stereotypes.

The trailer featuring Chao has garnered over 25 million views, with a significant portion of the responses expressing condemnation. The controversy has even led to calls for boycotts of the film. The situation is further complicated by the film's earlier eyebrow-raising moments, including what appeared to be a satirical depiction of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez, drawing parallels between Sanchez and Emily Blunt’s character.

The criticism extends beyond the character's individual traits to the broader implications of the portrayal. Many argue that the film missed an opportunity to showcase the diversity and complexity of Asian representation in Hollywood, instead opting for a stereotypical and offensive depiction. The debate underscores the ongoing challenges in achieving authentic and respectful representation of marginalized communities in mainstream media.

The studio has yet to issue a formal response to the mounting criticism, leaving many viewers feeling unheard and further fueling the controversy. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of cultural sensitivity and the potential harm caused by perpetuating harmful stereotypes. The film's success in East Asian markets is now potentially jeopardized by the widespread negative reaction, raising questions about the studio's understanding of its audience and the consequences of insensitive portrayals.

The situation highlights the growing awareness and activism surrounding representation in media and the demand for more responsible and inclusive storytelling





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