The Devil Wears Prada 2 Faces Racism Accusations in China Over Character Name

The upcoming sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' is embroiled in controversy in China after the character name 'Jin Chao' was perceived as sounding similar to a derogatory slur. The film's producers have yet to respond to the growing online backlash.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 hit film, *The Devil Wears Prada*, is facing significant backlash in China due to concerns over a character’s name and perceived racial insensitivity.

The controversy centers around ‘Jin Chao,’ an Asian assistant portrayed as academically accomplished but also embodying a ‘nerdy’ stereotype. A promotional clip featuring the character, played by Helen J. Shen, introduced her as a Yale University graduate with an impressive 3.86 GPA.

However, the pronunciation of ‘Jin Chao’ was misinterpreted by many Chinese internet users as sounding similar to ‘Chin Chou,’ a term considered a deeply offensive and derogatory slur against Chinese people. This misinterpretation quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media platforms, with users expressing outrage and accusing Hollywood of perpetuating harmful stereotypes. The online reaction has been overwhelmingly negative, with numerous posts highlighting the perceived disrespect and insensitivity of the name.

Users pointed out that ‘Chin Chou’ is not a legitimate Chinese name and questioned whether the filmmakers were deliberately attempting to be offensive. One user stated that the character’s name represents ‘another racist Hollywood stereotype of Chinese people,’ while another directly challenged the director, asking if the choice was intentional or simply a result of ignorance.

The controversy extends beyond the name itself, with some critics also taking issue with the character’s portrayal as a ‘nerdy’ individual, reinforcing existing stereotypes about Asian Americans and Chinese people. The situation is further complicated by the film’s existing popularity in China; the original *The Devil Wears Prada* achieved cult classic status after its 2007 release, garnering a substantial following and positive reviews on Chinese film rating sites.

The sequel had already generated considerable anticipation, with nearly 40,000 users adding it to their watch lists prior to the controversy. This pre-existing positive sentiment now risks being overshadowed by the current uproar. The South China Morning Post reported that the original film received an average score of 8.2 out of 10 from 800,000 fans, with many praising its insights into career development and its ability to provide encouragement during difficult times.

The potential damage to the sequel’s reception is therefore significant. The lack of an official response from the film’s producers, director, or cast, including Helen J. Shen herself, has further fueled the controversy. Many online users are demanding an apology and an explanation for the choice of name. Some have suggested that the filmmakers were unaware of the potential offense, while others believe it was a deliberate act of disrespect.

A counter-argument has emerged from a segment of the online community, asserting that the connection between ‘Jin Chao’ and the offensive slur is tenuous and that the criticism is an overreaction. These users argue that individuals are projecting their own insecurities and sensitivities onto the situation.

However, this perspective has been largely drowned out by the widespread outrage. The film is currently scheduled for release in China on April 30th, and the ongoing controversy raises serious questions about its potential success in the Chinese market. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of cultural sensitivity and thorough research when creating content intended for a global audience.

The incident also highlights the power of social media in amplifying concerns about representation and challenging potentially harmful stereotypes. The producers now face a critical decision: address the concerns directly and potentially alter the character’s name or risk alienating a significant portion of their target audience. The outcome will likely have lasting implications for how Hollywood approaches representation and cultural sensitivity in future projects aimed at the Chinese market.

The original film’s success in China, earning £1.1 million in its first week, underscores the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with Chinese audiences





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