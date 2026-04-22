‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Receives Rave Early Reactions: Critics Call It ‘Phenomenal’

Early reviews for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' are in, and critics are overwhelmingly positive, praising the film as a 'biting media parody' and 'the perfect sequel.' Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are lauded for their performances, alongside a standout soundtrack featuring Lady Gaga.

The anticipation surrounding ' The Devil Wears Prada 2 ' is reaching fever pitch as early reactions from critics have begun to surface ahead of its official release in May.

These initial responses are overwhelmingly positive, with many reviewers urging fans to prepare themselves for a truly exceptional cinematic experience. The film held its US premiere on Monday, generating significant buzz, and is set to have its European premiere in London on Wednesday, further fueling the excitement. Critics who have had the privilege of attending early screenings have been quick to share their enthusiastic impressions on social media, and these reactions are rapidly going viral.

Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter described the sequel as 'a biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion,' noting that it will likely resonate uncomfortably with journalists who will recognize themselves within its satirical portrayal of the industry. Jazz Tangcay from Variety echoed this sentiment, declaring the film 'phenomenal' and 'the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations.

' Tangcay specifically praised Aline Brosh McKenna's sharp and witty script, predicting that lines from the movie will be quoted for years to come. She also highlighted the continued brilliance of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, alongside the stunning costumes and a soundtrack that she described as 'slapping hard,' with a special shout-out to Lady Gaga's contribution.

Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast added to the chorus of praise, calling the film 'FUN and FIERCE' and emphasizing how effortlessly Hathaway and Streep reprise their iconic roles. He also noted its timely relevance and overall worthiness of the long wait. The core cast – Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci – are currently in London preparing for the European premiere, having already captivated audiences on the New York red carpet.

The New York premiere was a spectacle of high fashion, with Anne Hathaway stunning in a crimson Louis Vuitton gown, Meryl Streep commanding attention in a vibrant red cape gown and signature sunglasses, and Emily Blunt radiating elegance in a sculptural Schiaparelli creation. Stanley Tucci, ever the stylish presence, posed alongside his real-life brother-in-law. Beyond the returning stars, the sequel boasts a constellation of exciting new faces.

Lady Gaga not only makes a cameo appearance but has also contributed a new song, 'Runway,' in collaboration with rapper Doechii, to the film's soundtrack. Other notable cameos include Donatella Versace, Ciara, and Ashley Graham. The cast is further enriched by Justin Theroux as Emily’s boyfriend Benji, Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s new husband, and Simone Ashley as Miranda’s current first assistant.

However, not all planned appearances made the final cut; a cameo by Sydney Sweeney was ultimately removed due to structural concerns, despite her having filmed a three-minute scene where she was styled by Emily Charlton. Despite this edit, the overwhelming consensus from early viewers is that 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is a triumphant return to the world of high fashion and cutthroat ambition, promising a delightful and thought-provoking experience for audiences





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