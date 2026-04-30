The Devil Wears Prada 2 Struggles to Live Up to the Original, Critics Say

Early reviews of *The Devil Wears Prada 2* suggest the sequel fails to recapture the magic of the 2006 hit, despite a star-studded cast and strong box office projections. Critics have criticized the film's weak storyline and lack of originality, though some praise Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci's performances. Despite mixed reviews, the sequel is expected to perform well at the box office.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 fashion comedy *The Devil Wears Prada* has arrived, but early reactions suggest it may not live up to the hype.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, critics have been less than impressed with *The Devil Wears Prada 2*, calling it a pale imitation of its predecessor. Despite the star-studded cast and the original film’s enduring popularity, the sequel has been criticized for its lackluster storyline and failure to recapture the magic of the first movie.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland praised Streep’s performance as 'viciously funny' but noted that the plot was 'pretty thin,' lacking the 'punch and pop' that made the original so memorable. The Seattle Times’ Moira Macdonald was even more critical, describing the film as 'fan fiction' where the cast is merely going through the motions without bringing anything new to the table.

Variety’s Guy Lodge went further, calling the sequel 'a lesser movie' in terms of narrative, emotional depth, and cinematography, comparing it to a 'tribute act' rather than a true follow-up. Deadline’s Damon Wise was blunt in his assessment, stating that the film 'doesn’t really have a story,' though he did commend Tucci’s performance.

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney offered a slightly more positive take, suggesting the sequel is best when it leans into nostalgia, while TheWrap’s William Bibbiani argued that the film fails to justify its own existence, lacking a coherent theme or compelling argument for its return. Not all reviews were negative, however.

USA Today’s Brian Truitt highlighted the 'warm chemistry' between Hathaway and Tucci, as well as the dynamic between Blunt’s Emily and Hathaway’s Andy, calling it 'the real throwback that works best.

' The New Yorker’s Justin Chang praised the film’s glossy aesthetic, calling it a 'Manhattan fairy tale' that, in some ways, is even 'savvier than its predecessor. ' Despite the mixed reviews, *The Devil Wears Prada 2* is expected to perform strongly at the box office, with projections suggesting a domestic debut of $75 million to $80 million and global earnings of up to $180 million.

The original film’s lasting appeal and the star power of its cast may be enough to draw audiences, even if critics remain underwhelmed. Whether the sequel can overcome its critical shortcomings and win over fans remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the fashion world is watching closely





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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Stanley Tucci

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